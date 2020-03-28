University of Washington web app models coronavirus-related projections by state – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A University of Washington Health Research Institute has created a web application that models COVID-19 projections by state.

The model provides projections for the date of maximum resource use in each state, including ICU beds and ventilators. The model also projects COVID-19-related deaths per day and total deaths.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations, an independent UW Medicine population health research center, used data from the World Health Organization as well as local and national governments to create the models.

In California, the model projects the maximum amount of resources that will be needed on April 24, when the state will need approximately 2,292 ICU beds and 1,238 ventilators. In general, the model is projected around 6,109 Coronavirus-related deaths in California on August 4.