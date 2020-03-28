Undocumented Struggle to Access Coronavirus Testing in Lebanon | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML6c562b12ec7c08ef7cb10f921370cf4f11% %MINIFYHTML6c562b12ec7c08ef7cb10f921370cf4f12%

Beirut, Lebanon – Hospitals on the front line of the Lebanese coronavirus outbreak have either rejected undocumented people or are setting prohibitive costs for testing, raising fears for their health and well-being.

Al Jazeera spoke with two former Ethiopian domestic workers who sought evidence at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut (RHUH), the main COVID-19 testing and treatment center in the country.

Both said they were rejected because they had no identification documents.

Many migrant domestic workers living in Lebanon are left without documents when they escape abusive employers, due to the widespread practice of employers confiscating passports and identifications.

When asked for comment, a RHUH source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed that the hospital's policy was to reject those without documents as long as they did not need emergency care.

"We must provide the state with the name of any person we test, so if it is positive, we can inform both the state and the person. We cannot do it without a name," the source said, adding that he could not simply trust Contact information.

"To be very clear, anyone who comes to us in an emergency condition and needs treatment will receive treatment, but if it is not an emergency, we cannot," the source said.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, an employee in the coronavirus ward at St George's Hospital in Beirut, one of the largest in the capital, told Al Jazeera that undocumented people would have to pay to get tested, at a cost of 750,000 Lebanese pounds. (about $ 498).

It is prohibitively high cost for people struggling to pay for basic necessities like food and rent.

The employee said the patients had blood and lung scans first, then another more accurate scan, and only then, if all the indicators pointed to the coronavirus, a COVID-19 test.

The test itself is available at some private clinics at a cost of approximately 150,000 Lebanese pounds (approximately $ 99).

As of Saturday, Lebanon recorded 412 cases of COVID-19, with eight deaths and 27 recoveries, according to government statistics. At the current rate, the number of cases doubles every five to six days.

Fear of spread

Tenteb, a 32-year-old former domestic worker who has lived in Lebanon for more than 10 years, told Al Jazeera that she started feeling coronavirus-like symptoms (strong cough and headache) in early March.

"I was really scared because I'm living in a three-room apartment with 14 people," he said, "all of them former domestic workers who fled abusive employers or were fired during the Lebanese economic crisis."

An estimated 250,000 domestic workers reside in Lebanon, hailing from a large number of African and Southeast Asian countries.

Most of the monthly wages earned equals between $ 150 and $ 250 before Lebanon began to fall into an economic and financial crisis in 2019.

The subsequent depreciation of the local currency by more than 40 percent has in turn reduced the value of their wages, and many Lebanese employers have cited the economic crisis as a reason to pay domestic workers late, or not at all.

Under the notorious kafala system, domestic workers cannot leave their employers without their consent. This leads many to languish in abusive and difficult working conditions, while others decide to escape, effectively becoming illegal residents of Lebanon.

The escapees face imprisonment, fines and deportation if caught by the authorities, and many, like Tenteb, are left living in limbo.

Tenteb said that only two of the 14 women at her residence, including her, were still earning a salary before the coronavirus outbreak in Lebanon began in late February.

Now both have been fired due to a partial national blockade aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

She said that she suspected that her strong cough had led her employer to let her go, and immediately sought evidence for the coronavirus. But she was rejected from RHUH and allowed herself to self-medicate with "antibiotics, vitamins, and panadol."

Tenteb still doesn't know if she has COVID-19, and says those with whom she lives "fortunately have not yet developed any symptoms."

& # 39; Black or white & # 39;

Mary, a former domestic worker who started experiencing symptoms last week, was rejected from RHUH and was unable to pay for a test at St George's Hospital.

Speaking on behalf of Mary due to a language barrier, Rosa, a 29-year-old Ethiopian woman who has lived in Lebanon for five years, said they had had trouble moving from one hospital to another as Mary's symptoms worsened. .

Rosa said they finally paid for a coronavirus test at a hospital on the southern outskirts of Beirut. It came back negative.

"While that's great, it's not the most important point here," said Rosa. "Okay, she's a foreigner and she doesn't have papers, but this is a dangerous virus that Europe can't even deal with."

"How will Lebanon control this virus if they do? This is more important than anything: documents, nationality, black or white. We all live here together in Lebanon. I don't know how they think."

Diala Haidar, Lebanese activist at Amnesty International, told Al Jazeera that, under the human right to health: "Health goods, facilities and services must be available and accessible to all without discrimination, especially for the most vulnerable groups or marginalized population, (including undocumented immigrants). "

Lebanon has ratified the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which guarantees "the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health,quot;, including the "prevention, treatment and control of epidemics, endemic diseases and labor ". and other diseases ".