UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to work from home after testing positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML5eade3ed70e3d8c1172cdf70ca2d56cd11% %MINIFYHTML5eade3ed70e3d8c1172cdf70ca2d56cd12%

WENN / Avalon

The 55-year-old politician announces on Twitter that he was tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms including "a persistent temperature and cough", assuring everyone that he can "continue to lead the national fight against coronavir

Up News Info –

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom went to Twitter to confirm that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19, writing, "During the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"Now I am isolating myself, but I will continue to lead the government's response through a video conference as we fight this virus," the 55-year-old continued. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives. "

%MINIFYHTML5eade3ed70e3d8c1172cdf70ca2d56cd13% %MINIFYHTML5eade3ed70e3d8c1172cdf70ca2d56cd14%

In an accompanying clip, Johnson said that he had developed symptoms including "a persistent temperature and cough" and that "on the advice of Medical Director Professor Chris Whitty, I had an examination, which was positive."

%MINIFYHTML5eade3ed70e3d8c1172cdf70ca2d56cd15% %MINIFYHTML5eade3ed70e3d8c1172cdf70ca2d56cd16%

Explaining that he isolates himself and works from home, he added: "Don't doubt that I can continue, thanks to the magic of modern technology, to communicate with my entire senior team and lead the national fight against the coronavirus."

Johnson thanked "everyone involved" in the fight against the pandemic, including Britain's "surprising" NHS (National Health Service), and urged his followers to follow the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) and strict government shutdown measures. stay home and practice social distancing, to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We are going to beat him, and we are going to beat him together." "Stay home, protect the NHS and save lives."