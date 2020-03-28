UFC star Conor McGregor says Irish army should help with shutdown | Football news

%MINIFYHTML355fbc5e7174516c13c1159e5f719c6511% %MINIFYHTML355fbc5e7174516c13c1159e5f719c6512%

Conor McGregor has called for the Irish Army to be deployed, so they can help enforce the country's blockade.

On Friday night, the Irish government told people to stay home for two weeks, in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

And UFC star McGregor says the police will need help to ensure that people stick to it.

In a video posted on Facebook, he said, "If you don't get into the game, you can't win it.

"We have entered the game and, with strict adherence to the methods, we will win."

"We must comply with this and I pray for the health of the country in which we do so."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told people to stay home until at least April 12

"We can't just go by chance here.

"I urge our government to use our defense forces.

"Our defense forces have been mentioned as a possibility to help our 15,000 available Gardai (police), but only if necessary. However, it is necessary.

"Any less than full adherence to these methods recently put forth by any member of our society will not only be a mockery of what we are trying to do, but would endanger the rest of our great nation.

"You are doing an amazing action to your country by standing still."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says people in Ireland should stay home until at least April 12, unless they are shopping for food, attending medical appointments or picking up medication, exercising briefly or making essential family visits.

Almost all stores have been asked to close, and all gatherings outside of families have been banned.