Tyler Cameron plays shy when asked if he's dating Hannah Brown

Brown bear, brown bear, what do you see? I still see rumors of romance …

High school& # 39; s Tyler Cameron Y Hannah brown keep reviving them. On Friday night, they appeared in an Instagram Live video posted to Cameron's account, showing the two working together with friends, including Jacob LahamWhile the fitness model Phil Fit he directed them from a distance. They also answered questions from fans, and one of them asked if he was dating Brown.

"Me and Brown Bear are dating, yes, I confirm it," Cameron replied, showing her smiling and nodding.

However, the trolling is real; Brown Bear is the nickname for Laham, which Cameron also had annotated on Twitter last week.

He and Brown have been inseparable for weeks as they remain isolated along with their friends in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, she joined Cameron in Florida to attend a memorial for her late mother. Andrea. He then returned home, but days later he returned to Florida and met with Cameron. Later, the two started TikTok and Instagram accounts with friends and called themselves "Quarantine Team."