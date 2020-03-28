Two teens killed, one hospitalized in Berkley crash, prosecutors say

Two teens died and a third was hospitalized after a car accident in Berkley on Friday night, authorities say.

Police received a call to 911 around 6:10 p.m. Reporting that a vehicle hit a tree near 67 Sanford St., the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III's office said in a statement Saturday.

Police found the vehicle on fire when they arrived at the scene, according to authorities.

"Despite the fire, a Berkley police officer risked his safety to free one of the occupants and attempted to escape a second before the fire began to completely engulf the car," Quinn's office said in the statement. "The third person was found by police walking through the accident area when they arrived."

Prosecutors have identified the deceased victims as Christian Couto, 19, and Devyn Crosby, 18, both Berkley residents.

Couto was apparently behind the wheel of the 2009 gray BMW, which was registered by his father, while Crosby was a rear-seat passenger at the time of the accident, according to the district attorney's office.

The third person, identified as a 19-year-old Berkeley man who authorities believe was sitting in the front passenger seat during the incident, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, authorities said. It was in stable condition on Saturday afternoon, according to the statement.

"Members of the Berkley Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish the fire," Quinn's office said. "Accident reconstruction is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected in the deaths at this time."