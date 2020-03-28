Turkey suspends all international flights and extends restrictions | Coronavirus pandemic news

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has imposed additional restrictions at the national level to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

While stopping before declaring a confinement Erdogan announced on Friday the suspension of all international flights to and from Turkey, as well as the strict control of domestic travel.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLf914cc675e47157eb35585a7e5ba0e0311% %MINIFYHTMLf914cc675e47157eb35585a7e5ba0e0312%

As of Friday, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Turkey had risen to 92, while the total number of cases reached 5,698.

New restrictive measures include seeking approval from local governors before taking long-distance trips, and closing picnic areas, forests and archaeological sites on weekends.

Erdogan did not give a timeline on when the restrictions would end.

"The duration of these measures will depend on the determination of our people to follow the instructions," Erdogan said, asking the Turks to "show patience and sacrifice."

"God willing, we will overcome this problem in the shortest possible time if all measures are strictly followed," he added.

Most public spaces, schools, and universities are closed, and public transportation is restricted. (Umit Bektas / Reuters)

The president said the measures will be implemented with greater scrutiny in 30 metropolitan areas, including the country's four most populous cities: the capital, Ankara, the financial center, Istanbul, Kocaeli and Izmir.

He called on citizens to voluntarily isolate themselves if they do not feel well. "We can see in the rest of the world what happens when people don't follow the rules. Look at the United States," he said, referring to the country with the most officially confirmed coronavirus cases.

In addition, Erdogan said that a pandemic board would be established in the country's 81 provinces.

During the past two weeks, most public spaces, schools, and universities have been closed and public transportation has been reduced.

The movement of people aged 65 and over and those with chronic diseases has also been restricted.

"When the risk of contagion in some villages or towns is high, that decision can be made," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told private television NTV on Friday.