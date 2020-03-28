Try this at home: How an Italian city battled coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus cases in Italy have continued soar in recent weeks. The country has reported 86,498 cases and 9,134 deaths as of Saturday, March 28.

But a small Italian city claims to have eradicated coronavirus infections, after zeroing new cases after implementing a mass testing program in an offer to stop The spread of the virus.

%MINIFYHTML4d9b6b025b5605c24775b430453e7e1e11% %MINIFYHTML4d9b6b025b5605c24775b430453e7e1e12%

the townVo Euganeus – population 3,300 – Based in the heart of northern Italy's most polluted area, he saw a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the third week of February and was home to the country's first virus death on February 21.

So while he draconian measures Taken in China to control the coronavirus may not be suitable for other countries, could we instead learn from this small Italian city?

After the city's first death from coronavirus, the entire city was closed.

No one could enter or leave, while goods (medicine and food) could only reach the city if the Prefetto, the representative of the central government in Padua authorized it to do so. Then, starting March 6, a virus test was performed on all 3,300 city residents, including those without symptoms.

This allowed people who had been infected to be quarantined, before they showed signs of infection and stopped the spread of the coronavirus.

In 14 days, the virus had been eradicated from the community. This massive test revealed that about 3 percent of residents were infected with the virus at the time, and of these, about half did not show any symptoms when they tested positive.

After two weeks of a strict citywide lockdown and quarantine of infected patients, only 0.25 percent of residents were tested as infected. Vo Euganeo has not reported any new case since Friday March 13.

In the first round of tests, 89 people in Vo Euganeo tested positive. In the second round of tests, the number of positive cases was reduced to six.

Due to a combination of universal testing and confinement throughout the city, Vo Euganeo managed to avoid the number of cases that got out of control, thus minimizing the risk of high demand in its health services. Indeed, they nipped it in the bud by taking aggressive and decisive action early to stop the spread of the disease.

All of this was accomplished with a 100 percent recovery rate for those previously infected.

Writing On this case, Andrea Cristani, professor of microbiology at the University of Padua in Italy who helped carry out the tests, and Antonio Cassone, the former director of the infectious diseases department of the Italian Institute of Health, said: "In Las In the past two weeks, a promising pilot study here has produced results that may be instructive to other countries trying to control the coronavirus.

"As of March 6, together with researchers from the University of Padua and the Red Cross, we test all Vo residents, a city of 3,000 inhabitants near Venice, including those without symptoms. This allowed us to quarantine people before they showed signs of infection and stop the spread of the coronavirus. In this way, we eradicate the coronavirus in less than 14 days. "

However, in other parts of Italy, as in other countries, the authorities chose to only assess those who already had symptoms.

The decision to evaluate only those who presented for treatment with virus symptoms was made by leading Italian public health experts, apparently in accordance with suggestions from the World Health Organization (WHO).

But, according to Cristani and Cassone, asymptomatic or quasi-symptomatic subjects make up a good 70 percent of all people infected with viruses, and worse, a large number of them can transmit the virus to others without realizing that They are doing.

As shown in Vo Euganeus, fComprehensive community testing provides a clearer picture of how many people actually have the virus and how many people transmit it.

The key factor is that Testing only those who show symptoms of the virus only provides a vague and misleading indicator not only of how many people have contracted the virus but also of overall percentage death rates.

Other countries should look closely at the results of the case study in Vo Euganeo.

It can be difficult to implement such a testing strategy in a major city or across a country, but it is possible to implement this approach in pocket areas where infections are spreading rapidly and therefore contain the spread of the virus earlier. The number of cases increases. This would help avoid the risk of high demand in hospitals.

Governments could identify and isolate the coronavirus cluster areas, evaluate everyone in these communities and quarantine each resident, whether they have symptoms or not, and then track their recent contacts and evaluate and quarantine those people. too.

Full testing is the only way that countries will get a clear picture of the actual numbers the virus has, and therefore how many people risk infecting others without even knowing they are doing so.

In the absence of a vaccine, identification of all carriers (both symptomatic and asymptomatic) appears to be the most effective way to control the pandemic.

The example of mass testing in Vo Euganeo echoes the recent statement of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"We have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, at a press conference last week.

"All countries should be able to assess all suspected cases. They cannot fight this pandemic blindfolded."

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.