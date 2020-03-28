Trump weighs New York coronavirus blockade: live updates | News

%MINIFYHTML8492bff376b5af82ad9b5ba56b0083ec11% %MINIFYHTML8492bff376b5af82ad9b5ba56b0083ec12%

Donald Trump has said he could ban travel in and out of the New York area to limit the spread of the coronavirus from its epicenter in the United States, as the death toll in the country rose to more than 2,000.

But York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized the comments of the President of the United States on Saturday, saying that snatching New York, New Jersey and Connecticut would amount to "a federal declaration of war."

It was unclear whether Trump could block road, air, and sea travel outside of a region that serves as the economic engine of the eastern US. USA, representing 10 percent of the population and 12 percent of GDP.

There are now more than 120,000 confirmed cases in the United States, the highest number in the world.

In Spain, the number of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, increased to 5,690. The death toll in Italy, the worst affected country, rose to 10,000.

Globally, the number of cases has reached more than 660,000, of which more than 139,000 people have recovered. More than 30,000 have died.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, March 29

00:50 GMT – Trump will issue & # 39; strong travel notice & # 39; for the New York region

Trump walked away from calling for a quarantine in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, instead of ordering that a "Strong Travel Notice,quot; be issued to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.



The notion of quarantine had been heavily criticized by the governors of New York and Connecticut.



….Federal government. Quarantine will not be required. Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

00:40 GMT – Coronavirus deaths increase more than 2,000 in the US USA

Confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the US USA They doubled in two days, topping 2,000 on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University, and highlighting how quickly the virus is spreading across the country.

The United States ranked sixth in deaths, after Italy, Spain, China, Iran, and France. Italy alone had more than 10,000 deaths.

Rhode Island announced its first two deaths from the coronavirus, leaving only three states with zero deaths reported: Hawaii, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy exceeds 10,000 (3:30)

00:33 GMT – The governor of New York criticizes the idea of ​​quarantine & # 39; anti-American & # 39;

Andrew Cuomo, who criticized the federal government's response when his state became the epicenter of the country's virus, said snatching states would amount to "a federal declaration of war."

Cuomo said the possibility of a quarantine did not arise when speaking to Trump earlier on Saturday, adding that he believed it would be illegal, economically catastrophic, "absurd,quot; and short-sighted when other parts of the United States are also seeing cases. .

"If you start covering areas across the country, it would be totally bizarre, counterproductive, anti-American, anti-social, "Cuomo told CNN. He added that blocking the nation's financial capital would shock the stock market and,quot; paralyze the stock market. economy "at a time when Trump has indicated he is eager to get the economy back on track.



00:00 GMT – Trump floats the blockade in the New York region

Trump said he was considering quarantining Saturday for coronavirus hot spots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, though it was unclear if he had the power to order state residents to remain.

Trump told reporters that he had spoken with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, among others, and that "many of the states that are infected but don't have a big problem, have asked me if I will analyze it, so let's see it." .

Hello, I am Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives, with Al Jazeera's continued coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

