Trump signs massive coronavirus relief package

President Trump signed a massive aid bill on Friday to respond to the significant economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, after it was passed by a voice vote in the House in the early afternoon. The bill was enacted as a record number of Americans have filed unemployment claims and the United States led China as the country with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for uniting and putting America first," Trump said at the ceremony to sign the bill in the Oval Office. No Democrat was present for the signing, and an assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed that she was not invited.

%MINIFYHTML62d4e1b55919ac4730a2a9ca4d5a6e7511% %MINIFYHTML62d4e1b55919ac4730a2a9ca4d5a6e7512%

The $ 2 trillion bill was passed with bipartisan support through a voice vote, meaning that the presiding member, usually the Speaker of the House of Representatives, asked for "yes,quot; and "no,quot; from members present in the room and determined which side prevails. A quorum is assumed in a voice vote, so a bill can be passed even if the majority of legislators are not physically present.

Coronavirus: the race to respond ›

More on Coronavirus: the race to respond



However, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky opposed voice voting and called for a recorded vote, which requires a quorum. The quorum, which required 216 members, was present on the floor on Friday, with lawmakers scattered throughout the chamber and in the visitors' gallery to remain at safe distances.

A fifth of all members present needed to respond to Massie's second request for a recorded vote, but she did not receive enough support. Therefore, the bill was passed by a voice vote, and the House is now adjourned until March 31.

Since the House was not yet in session this week, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer informed members Thursday night that passage of the bill may require their presence on Capitol Hill, and urged to return to Washington. Members traveled by car or near-empty aircraft to rush to the Capitol.

Massie told the Courier-Journal on Thursday that she was having a "difficult time,quot; with the concept of a voice vote, as only 218 of 435 representatives need to be present to have a quorum in the House (because there are currently five seats, the the number required for a quorum is currently 216). He noted that 96 of the 100 members of the Senate were on Capitol Hill to vote on the Senate measure.

Several House lawmakers are quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus or because they show symptoms of the disease. Two members of the Chamber have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier Friday morning, Trump criticized Massie in two tweets, calling him a "third-rate Grandstander,quot; and calling for him to be thrown out of the Republican Party.

… and expensive. Workers and small businesses need money now to survive. The virus was not his fault. It is "HELL,quot; dealing with the Democrats, he had to give up some stupid things in order to get the "big picture,quot;. 90% GREAT! WIN HOME, but kick Massie out of the Republican Party! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

In a third party cheepTrump called Massie a "disaster for the United States."

Relief measure passed in 96-0 vote in the senate earlier this week after lengthy negotiations between Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and White House officials. The bill expands unemployment insurance, provides direct payments to most Americans, and includes hundreds of billions of dollars in loans and grants to corporations, hospitals, state and local governments, and more. An amendment proposed by three Republicans threatened to delay passage of the bill, but failed on the party line.

This bill is the "phase three,quot; legislation to address the pandemic. Trump has signed two other aid bills and expressed support for this measure.

Kimberly Brown and Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.