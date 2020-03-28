Trump Signs $ 2.2 Billion Coronavirus Rescue Package | News

United States President Donald Trump signed a $ 2.2 trillion economic bailout bill on Friday to help lift the economy and address the coronavirus pandemic.

His signature came after the House of Representatives, led by Democrats, approved the comprehensive package by voice vote earlier in the day, despite a procedural challenge from Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who wanted a recorded formal vote. .

The bill was passed Wednesday by the Republican-led Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support in a 96-0 vote.

Rob Reynolds of Al Jazeera reports.