Trump is prioritizing the economy over the vulnerable | Triumph

It is one thing to provide hope during a crisis; quite another is to address the fears of people with empty promises. Unfortunately, the President of the United States, Trump, is getting too involved in the latter and not enough in the former, as the coronavirus threatens to disrupt the United States' health system.

The latest advance in the president's imperfectly critical response to the pandemic is the false optimism he has created in claiming that the country "could open for business"for Easter.

What the United States needs, at this time, is leadership. Politicians who are true leaders in times of crisis offer well-conceived plans that prioritize the most vulnerable, while issuing clear and relaxing statements when discussing issues with the public.

Is this what we get from the White House? No, far from it: when we need clarity, we have confusion, and when facts and research must provide guidance, we are told that the economy takes precedence over everything else, including people.

So what exactly are the facts?

On this front, many of us are in the dark. To know the true scope of the coronavirus pandemic, it is necessary to evaluate the people who may have it. That way, we would know who is sick and where they are.

However, EE. USA It lags far behind most other countries that have been administering tests, such as South Korea.

It is not clear what the administration's efforts have been in this regard, for example, whether the government rejected the kits from the World Health Organization (WHO), or simply took time to get the FDA to approve an alternative.

However, the result is that the reported number of coronavirus cases is very likely underestimate.

Yes, we can point the finger at anything we want, but we cannot change the past. We can plan with any information we have.

We know from existing research that approximately 15 percent of people Those who are infected will require hospitalization. For every 1,000 people who have the virus, this means that around 150 people will need to be admitted to the hospital.

We also know that people over the age of 65, people with underlying health problems, such as heart or respiratory disease, as well as people with weakened immune systems, It is probable become seriously ill if they contract coronavirus.

It is also clear that the vast majority of those who contract the virus survive: studies put the death rate at 2 percent, perhaps even lower.

Research also shows that quarantine works. That, at least according to United Nations, has been clarified by analyzing how China has managed to control the spread of the virus.

Two clear action plans emerge from this information: First, the government must act quickly and dedicate emergency resources for medical care. Second, politicians should clearly tell people to stay home.

However, where such steps must be taken, Trump shuffles or cheats.

Consider slow government action on the Defense Production Act of 1950, which gives the president powers to compel companies to follow orders deemed necessary for national defense. President signed two decrees authorizing the use of this Law that would make private companies prioritize the execution of government orders. However, it took days to issue specific orders under the Act, only on Friday to compel General Motors to produce fans.

And why did it take so long? According to some reportsTrump was concerned about complaints from big business about how the use of the law would interfere with the market and private property.

There are others who would also prioritize the economy over everything else: Texas Lieutenant Governor Daniel Patrick. In expressing fear On the "economic collapse,quot; and that we are "losing the whole country," this week, he followed Trump, stating that perhaps in a few weeks people should return to work.

However, it appears that the Lieutenant Governor may not be the best person to consult at times like these. He is a small business owner, not a doctor or healthcare professional, so let's listen before opening businesses and living again as usual.

More importantly, we are receiving mixed messages from across the country as a whole. Individual states, such as California, NY and more recently Minnesota, they have ordered non-essential workers to stay home. There is no set expiration date with these orders.

It seems that Trump and Patrick think they should expire at a certain time, while state governments have a different opinion.

More importantly, what will people do? If the President and some of his supporters think it's okay to resume our typical daily routines within three weeks, why not do it two? Hell, why stay home?

With thousands of cases increasing daily throughout the country, and as something like 30 per cent of infected people show no symptoms according to research, so this seed of doubt about the need to stay home could turn into a monster.

In effect, it could nullify all attempts to contain the virus, giving the contagion fertile ground to continue spreading globally.

So will the United States be "open for business,quot; for Easter? it's possible? I cannot say one way or the other. But really, opening or closing the United States is not the problem. What is necessary is that our leaders act cautiously, with the information available, to create well thought-out plans that keep the most vulnerable among us safe.

For the sake of our friends, families, and also for all other people we don't know who have heart disease, AIDS, cancer, or who are our elders, the President must act as if his safety is the reason for his actions.

This is what a leader would do: The question is, Trump?

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.