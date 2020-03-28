Trump approves Colorado's biggest disaster declaration

President Donald Trump on Saturday approved Colorado's expedited request for a major disaster declaration, a move that will free up more federal money as the state considers a public health crisis unlike any in its recent history.

%MINIFYHTML2433cdb22572fad75b43d9b5e09bcd4a11% %MINIFYHTML2433cdb22572fad75b43d9b5e09bcd4a12%

"Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that there is a major disaster in the state of Colorado," the White House said in a statement Saturday night.

Governor Jared Polis requested the statement on Wednesday, and most members of the state's congressional delegation urged the president to approve the statement in a letter on Thursday. Representative Ken Buck, R-Windsor, did not sign the letter.

"We agree with Governor Polis that this outbreak is of such severity and magnitude that effective response and recovery are beyond the capabilities of the affected state, tribal, and local governments," wrote the eight Colorado residents. in Congress, noting that "Colorado has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases per capita,quot; among US states.

The declaration allows the state and tribes, along with some local governments and non-profit organizations, to receive federal money to help them deal with the coronavirus. Affected Colorado residents are now also eligible for crisis assistance.

"This statement ensures that Colorado can be on an equal footing with other states that already have this state, such as New York and Washington, when it comes to federal disaster funds and assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency," Polis said. Saturday.

State and federal officials hope the statement will alleviate the shortage of Colorado personal protective equipment, such as respirators, gowns, gloves, masks, and sanitary equipment.

"We are forging new and innovative partnerships on a daily basis with the federal government and the private sector to minimize the threat to health and the economic threat from the virus," the governor said Saturday.