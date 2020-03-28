Trump approves Colorado's biggest disaster declaration

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Trump approves Colorado's biggest disaster declaration

President Donald Trump on Saturday approved Colorado's expedited request for a major disaster declaration, a move that will free up more federal money as the state considers a public health crisis unlike any in its recent history.

%MINIFYHTML2433cdb22572fad75b43d9b5e09bcd4a11%%MINIFYHTML2433cdb22572fad75b43d9b5e09bcd4a12%

"Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that there is a major disaster in the state of Colorado," the White House said in a statement Saturday night.

Governor Jared Polis requested the statement on Wednesday, and most members of the state's congressional delegation urged the president to approve the statement in a letter on Thursday. Representative Ken Buck, R-Windsor, did not sign the letter.

"We agree with Governor Polis that this outbreak is of such severity and magnitude that effective response and recovery are beyond the capabilities of the affected state, tribal, and local governments," wrote the eight Colorado residents. in Congress, noting that "Colorado has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases per capita,quot; among US states.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here