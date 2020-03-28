Trump & # 39; considers quarantine in New York & # 39; to stop the spread of the virus | Trump News

%MINIFYHTML5e3eb78cc9513b8e8532ce60cb87024011% %MINIFYHTML5e3eb78cc9513b8e8532ce60cb87024012%

United States President Donald Trump said he was considering imposing a two-week quarantine in New York State and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump said Saturday that he was considering placing a two-week forced quarantine in New York, which he called a "hot spot." The quarantine could also apply to parts of the states of New Jersey and Connecticut.

"This would be a required quarantine," Trump said from the White House. "I prefer not to, but we may need it."

Later, the American leader confirmed the idea on Twitter. A decision "will be made, one way or another, shortly," he said.

But New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who spoke to Trump on Saturday, said this issue did not come up in those discussions.

"I don't even know what that means," Cuomo said at a press conference. "I don't know how that could be legally enforceable. And from a medical point of view, I don't know what I would be achieving," Cuomo said.

"But I can tell you that I don't even like how it sounds. Not even understanding what it is, I don't like it," said the governor.

The number of coronavirus cases reached more than 52,000 in New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, Cuomo said Saturday.

The sum of the total known cases of coronavirus in the United States. USA It shot up to 115,842, dwarfing the cost the disease has charged in China and Italy. At least 1,709 people have died in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

When asked if the military would be deployed to enforce any new quarantine in New York, Trump said. "We are not going to need much. And the people of New York understand it better than anyone and they will be great." Trump added that he planned to discuss the matter with Cuomo later in the day.

Trump seemed less certain about an earlier promise to try to reopen American businesses by April 12. "Well, let's see what happens," said Trump. "We want our country to go back to work."

Trump said that while most companies were helping to combat the epidemic, he said he might have to invoke the Defense Production Act to force one or two companies to produce more medical supplies.

"We have a couple of troublesome young children, and we will use them where necessary," he said. "But overall, I tell you, the private free enterprise system is working like no one has seen in a long time."