Tracey Neville Believes Vitality Netball Superleague Season Needs To Run Full After Resumption | Netball News

The former England coach hopes not to interrupt the season when he returns in the future

Tracey Neville believes that when netball is certain to return to England, the Vitality Netball Superleague season should run in its entirety to fully support franchises.

Prior to his time in charge of England's Vitality Roses and leading them to a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and bronze at the Netball World Cup, Neville was in charge of the Manchester Thunder for four years after a season with the Northumbria team.

It is a foundation that has provided in-depth insight into the operation of franchises, but in discussing the possible resumption of the league, Neville is fully aware that the global situation and the health of all take precedence over anything else.

With his partner Michael, with whom he just had his first child, being a key worker, Brother Gary opened the doors of the two hotels he owns with Ryan Giggs to the NHS workers in Manchester and another brother Phil and his wife Julie creating 10,000 care packages. From the NHS staff, the family is doing what they can right now.

We are truly honored to be able to support the University of Manchester NHS Foundation Foundation during this extremely challenging time. Any #NHSSTAFF Those in need of accommodation are encouraged to follow the shared internal booking process @MFTnhs Internal communications # COVID-19 – Stock market hotel (@StockExHotel) March 20, 2020

When it comes to home netball in England, the Superleague competition was suspended on March 17 and its way forward will be further reviewed in mid-April during a meeting between the Vitality Netball Superleague board and all franchises.

Since that time, Mikki Austin of Surrey Storm has shared a view with Sky Sports News that a possible "Super Cup tournament,quot; could be an option once the league resumes.

From the former Roses coach's point of view, going that route would not be a positive step for domestic netball in England.

The success that Neville helped create internationally helped the Superleague boost its position within the English sports scene. In recent years, his profile has increased and the standard has continued to rise on the court.

"I really hope they try not to shorten the season and try to play the season," said Neville.

"My concern is for franchises, because they all work on ticket revenue and the more games they play, the more revenue they can generate. To see a decline in netball at this particular time, when it is on the rise, would be devastating."

With these unprecedented times both in and out of the sports arena, perhaps there is an option for the & # 39; rulebook & # 39; sports car is thrown out the window and is considered an exceptional schedule.

In that sense, one scenario could be to play a full national season as normal before showing flexibility to re-establish the norm in future years. This is something Neville is on board with.

"I totally agree (play and then reset)," he said.

Only three full rounds were completed before the competition stopped due to the global situation (Credit: Ben Lumley)

"At the end of the day, Roses are very important and their future is incredibly important, yet their income (at this time) is sustainable. While the Super League cannot see a decrease in its competition without having an impact financial,quot;.

"I don't know how it could be (the calendar and the calendar), but shortening the season or reducing the number of games or something like that would be an absolute parody for the franchises."

"They need to get the revenue in order to keep them running next year and pay the hired players because these players are now employed now.

"The financial success in franchises comes not only from ticket revenues, but also from the elements they put into the parties, such as merchandise and also the fields and camps.

"I hope you see that the season needs to run," concluded Neville.