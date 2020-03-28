Toya Johnson's girl Reign Rushing makes her father Robert Rushing a Chai Latte – Watch the sweet video

Toya Johnson shared a video that will leave many fans in awe. She and Robert Rushing's baby Reign Rushing are making their daddy a Chai latte, and the clip will definitely brighten your day.

Toya made headlines not long ago when she celebrated Robert's mother's birthday.

Ms. Shirley received an emotional message from Toya, who also shared a sweet photo on her social media account to mark this important event in the family. Toya and the whole family are social spacers.

Here is Toya's video with Reigny:

Re @reign_beaux made Dad a homemade Chai latte last night … she killed me when she said it's spicy. "Toya captioned her post.

One commenter said: ‘As a teacher, I am going to say that I can tell you that boys are great with communication. He is two years old and says words like "sike and spicy,quot; and uses the word in the correct way. Good job parents. "

Someone else posted this: ‘One thing about Reign that she made you drink or eat what she says! & you have to! demanding diva. "

A follower wrote: ‘I was delighted that he still said,quot; good job "even when she made a little mess while pouring it out. Beautiful! "And another fan posted:" Too cute! And I loved how there were no problems with the little accident he did with it. "

Someone else said: ‘Awww, isn't it spicy Reign? That's right, baby, you have to ask first, "and another follower wrote," She asked him if he wanted more, and he went on to explain the drink that probably made him another cup anyway … not cunning. "

One fan noted: ‘Parents really do have a supernatural gift for decoding baby language. Because I'm like, huh? Did you say that ?? & # 39;

Many people told Toya that she was happy to post baby Reigny on her social media account.



