Tom Hanks is grateful to return to the USA. USA After treatment with COVID-19

Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson They are finally back home and grateful to those who helped them recover from the new coronavirus, as well as their fans.

Shortly after returning to the United States, the 63-year-old Oscar-winning actor expressed his thanks to healthcare workers in Australia who treated him and his wife earlier this month amid the pandemic.

"Hello, friends,quot;, he tweeted on Saturday. "We are home now and, like the rest of the United States, we continue to take refuge and social distance. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who took care of us. Your care and guidance made our return to the United States possible." And many thanks to all who came with good wishes. Rita and I appreciate it very much. Hanx "

Hanks and Wilson, 63, smiled as they were photographed driving in Los Angeles on Friday.

The actor had revealed on social media on March 11, while he was in Australia to do pre-production work on a Elvis presley biopic, which he and his wife had tested positive for the new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. He said they were fatigued and had body aches and mild fevers. In the past few weeks, he and his family have shared health updates on him.

Hanks and Wilson spent several days in a hospital in Australia before being released to recover in a private residence before their recent trip home.