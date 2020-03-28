Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were seen in the United States after recovering from the coronavirus in Australia.

WENN / Avalon

The actor of & # 39; A beautiful day in the neighborhood & # 39; He and his wife appear to be in a good mood when they are photographed driving in Los Angeles after spending two weeks in Down Under quarantine.

Up News Info –

Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson have returned to the US Two weeks after they were both diagnosed with coronavirus. The couple was seen driving in Los Angeles on Friday, March 27, with the Academy Award-winning actor behind the wheel and his wife sitting in the passenger seat.

Tom and Rita seemed to be in a good mood as they were all smiles during the excursion. The "Stain"star wore a gray T-shirt and a baseball cap with sunglasses, while the producer of" My Big Fat Greek Wedding "wore glasses with lenses.

Tom announced that he and Rita, both 63, had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11 while in Australia. They were in the country while the actor was preparing for the untitled Baz Luhrmann production. Elvis presley movie.

"Hello, friends. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, as if we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Mild fevers too," confirmed her diagnosis at one point. . Instagram post. "To play things right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive."

Following Tom's diagnosis, Warner Bros. announced that it "worked closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have had direct contact with the person." The company added: "We are taking precautions to protect everyone who works at our productions worldwide. The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment."

The couple continued to share updates from their Down Under quarantine and on March 22, Tom told fans on Twitter that they feel better. "Hello folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he wrote. "Sheltering in places works like this: you don't give it to anyone. You don't give it to anyone. Common sense, right? We're going to take a while (sic), but if we take care of each other, we'll help where we can, and give up to some amenities … this will also happen. We can solve this. Hanx. "