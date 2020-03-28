Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson update: the couple returns to the US USA

Tom Hanks and Rita Ora return to the United States after a couple of weeks in Australia. The Shade Room has all the details available.

The couple was quarantined two weeks after positive coronavirus diagnosis.

"The couple smiled on Friday when they were seen driving in Los Angeles, according to @enews," writes TSR.

TSR continues and writes: ‘Tom and Rita were in Australia, where Tom was filming an upcoming biopic #ElvisPresley. It was there that they reported experiencing symptoms related to the coronavirus. "

It has been revealed that Tom and Rita have posted about her recovery and have kept fans updated on the situation via social media.

While many people were concerned about them, there are also people who claim that this is all a lie, and celebrities are paid to say they got infected.

Someone said, "Now quarantine two more weeks in the United States," and another follower posted this: "So being quarantined for two weeks suddenly kills the virus? I was just wondering. & # 39;

Another follower said, "You better go back to quarantine before you catch it again," and someone else posted, "Because they weren't even sick in the first place!"

Another follower said: "The government pays these celebrities for lying, there is an agenda for everything."

One commenter posted this: "In the meantime, I, a normal citizen, have waited seven days to get the test results," and someone else said, "Can we keep them in Australia until we know for sure that they don't have them at all. "

An Instagram installer posted: ‘Meanwhile, people are still waiting and dying from the lack of test kits. They should make it accessible to all who need it now, only the wealthy. "

Tom has been posting all kinds of messages on his social media account to keep fans up to date on this and Rita's condition during these difficult times.



