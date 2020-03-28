Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to Los Angeles after recovering from coronavirus

Multiple Oscar winner Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago. Tom Hanks was one of the first celebrities to test positive for the virus. Immediately after announcing the same thing on social media, Tom Hanks and his wife went for treatment and then placed themselves in a place of self-isolation for complete healing. The couple was in Australia when they tested positive after which they only received treatment there. Now, the latest reports confirm that the duo is back in Los Angeles. They are at home after recovering well from the coronavirus.

An entertainment newspaper reported that the two were seen in an SUV in Los Angeles on March 27 and were photographed smiling from ear to ear. Tom was seen driving the vehicle, while Rita accompanied him. We are happy that the couple has returned to their base after receiving treatment, everything is fine and that ends well.