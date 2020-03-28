Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the United States – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf418073f6a1af6bc3a5f999bd818e99111% %MINIFYHTMLf418073f6a1af6bc3a5f999bd818e99112%

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have returned from the deserted coronavirus island.

The two were seen in Los Angeles after flying in a private jet from Australia, where they were quarantined with the first reported celebrity coronavirus cases. His announcement on March 11 shocked the world and may have been a turning point to wake everyone up.

Hanks was in Australia working with director Baz Luhrmann on an untitled Elvis film, in which Hanks would play Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker. Wilson was slated for some concert appearances. They began to feel sick, were evaluated and found a positive self-quarantine after that, but keeping in touch with the outside world through social media.

Both are 63 years old, considered a high-risk group among those infected. Luhrmann and his family were also quarantined after Hanks's disclosure as a precaution.

Hanks and Wilson were photographed driving, with Hanks wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses. Online pranksters noted that he weathered the run-in well, as it was the second time he was stranded with a Wilson.