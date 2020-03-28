Tinashe to hold live concert for self-isolated fans

%MINIFYHTML640fb4f82a0e059742769955889292f611% %MINIFYHTML640fb4f82a0e059742769955889292f612%

The singer of & # 39; All Hands on Deck & # 39; She is set to take the stage at the LiveXLive Presents premiere on Friday, March 27 to entertain people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tinashe Y Peter Bjorn and John They are among the best live concert moments available to self-isolated music fans on Friday, March 27.

Tinashe will perform for fans starting at 2 p.m. EST at the premiere of LiveXLive Presents, while Peter Bjorn and John will host a 36-hour marathon from 6 a.m. EST via Twitch.

Other Friday music offerings include Bela Fleck Y Abigail Washburnweekly series on Facebook Live and a home concert by Lisa Loeb on her Instagram Live account (https://www.instagram.com/lisaloeb) starting at 2 p.m. ITS T.

<br />

Y Miley CyrusDaily Instagram live chat show "Bright Minded" will introduce the pop star in conversation with former "The Simple Life" stars Paris Hilton Y Nicole Richie. The show airs from 2.30 EST on https://www.instagram.com/mileycyrus.

<br />

Meanwhile, the best live streaming events on Thursday are still available, including "Dave Matthews Live From His Living Room "(https://twitter.com/verizon) and DJ Diplocountry-based bundle (https://www.youtube.com/diploshowcase).