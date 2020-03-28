This coronavirus test will let us know when we can return to normal – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLcd42b4d823143aa43a7f4cfee12b07cb11% %MINIFYHTMLcd42b4d823143aa43a7f4cfee12b07cb12%

The new coronavirus outbreak can be controlled with stringent social distancing measures combined with extensive testing that maps the severity of the outbreak.

A second test should be performed on recovered patients to assess immunity to COVID-19.

The test could help governments reduce restrictions in certain regions, as recovered patients could return to work without risking reinfection.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

How long can the US economy be closed? USA Due to the coronavirus? As long as necessary, many health experts say. Until Easter, President Trump wants it. Like him, many officials around the world may be concerned that strict blockades and quarantines will have a massive impact on the economy the longer they are executed. The notorious United Kingdom attempted mass immunity before realizing that the strategy was doomed to kill countless COVID-19 patients. He turned to social distancing in an attempt to flatten the curve of the new coronavirus.

The longer we stay indoors and avoid others, the more time we buy for those who are infected and need hospitalization. Time also works in favor of medical systems and governments that are struggling to cope with the pandemic. More personal protective equipment, more ventilators, and more testing for the new coronavirus are needed, as well as measures to support the millions of people who lost their jobs in recent weeks.

%MINIFYHTMLcd42b4d823143aa43a7f4cfee12b07cb13% %MINIFYHTMLcd42b4d823143aa43a7f4cfee12b07cb14%

However, it turns out that a test to detect the COVID-19 virus early is not the only one we need. There is a second test that would not only indicate that it is safe to restart the economy, but would also help us determine if we will have to fight SARS-CoV-2 again. It is also a test that could save lives. It is the immunity test.



%MINIFYHTMLcd42b4d823143aa43a7f4cfee12b07cb15% %MINIFYHTMLcd42b4d823143aa43a7f4cfee12b07cb16%

There are two ways to become immune. One is immediate: you become infected, your body fights off the disease on its own or with the help of medical care, and you recover. Scientists have already shown that the immune system fights the virus just like the flu in mild to moderate cases. A different study showed that monkeys that recovered from COVID-19 will not develop the disease after coming in contact with the new coronavirus a second time. The other method is to acquire immunity through a vaccine or a plasma transfusion from a survivor. Vaccines have a term of at least one year, while plasma treatments are not widely available at the moment.

The more people are immune, the less likely others are to become infected, and the faster the economy can reopen. However, we still have no idea how long the immunity against SARS-CoV-2 will last. We need more time to study that aspect of COVID-19. It can be a short-lived immunity, as is the case with immunity after the flu. Or it can last for years. We just don't know.

Therefore, the second test for COVID-19 that we need is a blood test that can quickly find out if you have antibodies to the new coronavirus. Those tests should be administered en masse in the future, to all survivors, whether they have recovered at home or been assisted by medical professionals. But such evidence does not yet exist.

Serological tests looking for specific antibodies related to coronavirus immunity are under development and are already being implemented on a large scale in Singapore. The country is in a unique position to afford widespread COVID-19 testing as well as immunity testing. More populous countries like the United States will need more evidence.

Image source: Sebastiao Moreira / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Many tests are already being prepared, Cabling reported a few days ago. But these tests must be perfect to avoid any kind of false results.

"We are currently looking at a trial from the US, two from Europe and two from China," said Mayo Clinic director of clinical microbiology Elitza Theel. "There is a need for this, so once we identify one that we consider appropriate, we will start offering the evidence." He explained that these tests should only be performed on recovered patients, anywhere between 8 and 11 days after infection, so that the antibodies can be detected.

Once an immunity test is chosen and implemented, people fighting on the front lines should be tested for immunity. "Those people could safely perform essential functions within the community without fear of reinfection," said Harvard School of Public Health epidemiology professor Marc Lipsitch. "That is the first and perhaps the most important thing."

How long immunity will last is another question that serological tests will answer. Those who were infected with SARS were vaccinated for 8 to 10 years. The MERS survivors, however, obtained much shorter protection. The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston Vineet D. Menachery virologist said The New York Times This immunity to the new coronavirus can last at least one or two years. Although this is not guaranteed.

Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine microbiologist Florian Krammer believes COVID-19 survivors will experience a milder secondary case in the future, even if immunity does not last long. "You would probably have a good immune response even before you are symptomatic again and can really reduce the course of the disease," he said.

Anyone who thinks they survived a COVID-19 infection can use these coronavirus immunity tests at home, and that would be the best use case, as long as these types of tests are widely available. By The New York Times, Public Health England officials said they purchased millions of such tests and were evaluating them for use at home.

In addition to confirming immunity, antibodies obtained from blood donors that have been recovered from COVID-19 can be used to treat existing patients. New York is the first state to attempt COVID-19 therapies using survivor plasma. Scientists will also have to continue testing immunity against COVID-19 in some patients until a vaccine is widely available to see how long the antibodies last.

Image Source: IAN LANGSDON / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock