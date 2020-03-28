These 9 Colorado Nursing Homes Have Coronavirus Outbreaks

%MINIFYHTML79c7cca083835d6a64e32fd7c6dac8a411% %MINIFYHTML79c7cca083835d6a64e32fd7c6dac8a412%

On Friday night, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment identified the nine nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the state experiencing outbreaks of the new cornavirus after a request by the Denver Post under the Colorado Open Records Act prompted them to open their books.



The facilities include two in Weld County, two in Larimer County and one facility in El Paso, Chafee, Arapahoe, Adams and Jefferson counties, according to a letter from the agency's custodian of records.



On March 22, state health officials announced five outbreaks of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the virus, at facilities across the state, but for days they have been silent about how many people were infected, how many residents or personnel were exposed, and the locations of these houses.

In response to a request from the Denver Post under the state's open records law, the Colorado public health agency declined to identify any details about how many people have been infected or exposed at these facilities. However, officials first provided a list of the facilities where outbreaks occurred:

North Shore Health & Rehab Facility, Larimer County

Fairacres Manor, Weld County

Laurel Manor Care Center, El Paso County

Columbine Manor Care Center, Chaffee County

Centenary Weld County Health Center

Weld County Health Center Brookdale North Loveland, Larimer County

Libby Bortz Assisted Living, Arapahoe County

Inglenook in Brighton, Adams County

Mapleton Care Center, Jefferson County

County health officials previously announced positive cases at two facilities along the Front Range listed on Friday: On March 19, El Paso County health officials reported at least six cases of COVID-19 in the Laurel Manor Care Center in Colorado Springs. On March 17, officials announced that a resident and a staff member of the North Shore Health and Rehab Facility in Loveland had tested positive.

Outbreaks of the new coronavirus in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are especially worrisome because people over the age of 60 have been identified as being at increased risk for respiratory disease.

An outbreak at a residential care facility in a Seattle suburb has been linked to at least 37 deaths, prompting health officials to pay more attention to protecting people in similar facilities across the country.