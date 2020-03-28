The "With Me,quot; videos on YouTube are seeing huge spikes in the audience as people stay home

YouTube creators do everyday tasks or do crafts and activities that people can do at home because everyone is trapped inside right now. Gender has exploded as a result of social distancing.

Daily views of videos with "#withme,quot; in the title have increased 600 percent since March 15 compared to the rest of the year, according to YouTube. Video uploads from creators with "at home,quot; in the title have also increased by more than 590 percent. Of those two types of videos, titles like "cooking with me," "working out at home," and "home office,quot; have seen their average daily views grow by 100, 200, and 130 percent, respectively.

YouTube has asked people to stay home (#StayHome) and encouraged creators to participate in a new "#WithMe,quot; campaign that started today. Several creators have already started asking viewers to stay home and continue to socially walk away as the world tries to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus. The company has also selected several "with me,quot; playlists for people looking to exercise, cook, clean, study, and more through YouTube.

"It's just you and me today," says Lauren Riihimaki of the popular LaurDIY channel, in a recent video in which she makes tie-dye clothing with tools she found at home as she distanced herself. "It's just me, you, a monitor and two cameras, a wide one and a close-up shot so you can see what I'm doing. It really feels like the old days."

It is unclear if these videos are seeing an increase in revenue. The edge He asked YouTube for more information and will update if there is an answer. Hank Green, one of the oldest YouTube creators on the platform, tweeted on March 22 While audience ratings across all channels have increased approximately five percent in the past week, advertising revenue is down 30 percent. Other creators are concerned that their advertising revenue will decrease as well, but are looking to make other forms of videos to try to entertain fans.

The "With Me,quot; videos started appearing on YouTube in 2007, but didn't really become a genre of their own until 2010. People preparing for school or work would upload their routine, including choosing outfits to wear or prepare. breakfast. The idea was that people at home could do their own morning routine while looking at their favorite creators. By 2014, videos "with me,quot; focused on productivity began to appear, including "study with me,quot; and "journal with me." For last year, "paint with me,quot; became the most popular version of the format focused on creativity.

The YouTube cultural team has described the videos "with me,quot; as ways to make solitary tasks "connection opportunities." That may explain why there is a boom in views and loads right now. People trapped in their homes are looking for new ways to entertain themselves, while YouTubers who normally film outside their homes are looking for interesting and fun ways to continue providing entertainment to subscribers.