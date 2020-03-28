The Weeknd claims the number 1 spot on the UK chart with & # 39; After Hours & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML745ef1665372264842bb28183842d28311% %MINIFYHTML745ef1665372264842bb28183842d28312%

Instagram

However, on the singles chart, the hit maker & # 39; Call Out My Name & # 39; it is set second as its trails & # 39; Blinding Lights & # 39; behind the & # 39; Roses & # 39; from Saint Jhn.

Up News Info –

Weekend It has landed a second week at the top of the UK charts with its latest release, "After Hours".

The R&B star's new record beats the UK's Official Graphics Company's Friday (March 27) summary, more than double the sales of its closest rival, Lewis Capaldi"Divinely uninspired to a hellish degree."

%MINIFYHTML745ef1665372264842bb28183842d28313% %MINIFYHTML745ef1665372264842bb28183842d28314%

Veteran rocker Morrissey debuts at number three with "I'm not a dog on a chain", while Billie eilish"When we fall asleep, where do we go?" Y Harry Styles& # 39; "Fine line" completes the first five.

%MINIFYHTML745ef1665372264842bb28183842d28315% %MINIFYHTML745ef1665372264842bb28183842d28316%

The late Kenny rogersThe compilation "All the Hits & All New Love Songs" rose to number six, its highest position, after his death last Friday.

<br />

On the singles chart SAINT JHN claims a second week at the top with "Roses", The Weeknd is at two with "Blinding Lights", Roddy Ricch& # 39; The Box & # 39; it rises one place to three and Joel Corry& # 39; Lonely & # 39; go up to four. Dua LipaThe "physicist" completes the first five.