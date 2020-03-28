The video shows UFC champion Jon Jones drunk during a traffic stop!

MTO News obtained the body camera video showing UFC champion Jon Jones undergoing a field sobriety test. And the champion failed the test miserably.

Jon Jones was arrested early Thursday morning on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container, and negligent use of a firearm.

According to police, an Albuquerque Police Department officer stopped behind Jon's car after allegedly hearing a shot in the area around 1 a.m. The officer stopped Jon and gave him a sobriety test in the field.

After Jon failed, as you can see from the video, a quarter gallon bottle of alcohol was found in the car, according to the report.

The reporting officer also found a loaded pistol under the driver's seat and a worn bullet casing in and around the vehicle, according to the report.

"As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine if the weapon has been used in any crime," said Gilbert Gallegos, spokesman for the Department. Albuquerque Police Department. "Reducing armed violence in Albuquerque is our top priority."