The video shows UFC champion Jon Jones drunk during a traffic stop!

MTO News obtained the body camera video showing UFC champion Jon Jones undergoing a field sobriety test. And the champion failed the test miserably.

Jon Jones was arrested early Thursday morning on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container, and negligent use of a firearm.

According to police, an Albuquerque Police Department officer stopped behind Jon's car after allegedly hearing a shot in the area around 1 a.m. The officer stopped Jon and gave him a sobriety test in the field.

