The Tokyo Olympics were no longer a level playing field, says Dame Kelly Holmes | Olympic Games News

Last update: 03/28/20 11:28 am
Lady Kelly Holmes says the Tokyo Olympics had to be postponed because "it was no longer a level playing field,quot; for athletes competing in different sports.
The global spread and acceleration of the coronavirus has forced a postponement of the Games this summer until 2021.
Since then, organizers have admitted that they face an expensive and daunting task in rescheduling the event.
Double Olympic champion Holmes believes there simply were no conditions for the Games to go ahead as originally planned between July 24 and August 9.
"It was absolutely the right decision. Sport is a wonderful thing, but sport can be postponed, lives cannot be saved," said Holmes. Sky Sports News.
"I think what we have to remember is that the level playing field was no longer level when there are countries that have been blocked for much longer than others."
"(There has also been a big problem with) athletes who cannot train and gyms are closed, etc."
Holmes admits that the delay will affect athletes physically and psychologically, but notes that the Games are expected to unfold next year as something to be thankful for.
"It is very disappointing from the athletes 'perspective because you train for the Olympics. Every four years, it is the pinnacle of most athletes' careers," he said.
"What I believe now is that adapting the mindset is key (and dealing with) how you stay in shape, how you stay motivated for when the season starts, hopefully it will still start later in the year."
"I think it will be (more) disappointing for some of those who were in their senior year and were going to retire after the Games. That is now a big decision in terms of what they are going to do with their career."
"Many athletes will be at different stages of dealing with the postponement and what is happening, but you just have to adapt your training, adapt your mindset and deal with what is happening."
"I think we have to see the positive that it is not canceled, but postponed."
