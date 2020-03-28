The survey shows that most people in Colorado are concerned, some young people are less concerned.

Nearly three-quarters of people in Colorado are highly concerned about the new coronavirus and about taking recommended precautions, such as social distancing and handwashing, even as younger people continue to be less concerned about the global outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML7db4cdb0311d099c0810884da6ed1b7b11% %MINIFYHTML7db4cdb0311d099c0810884da6ed1b7b12%

These attitudes are illuminated in a state health department survey released Saturday, which surveyed nearly 45,000 Coloradons on a variety of questions related to COVID-19.

The poll, conducted Sunday through Tuesday, before Governor Jared Polis ordered residents across the state to stay home, showed that 72% of respondents were "very concerned,quot; about COVID-19 in Colorado. However, among youth ages 18 to 29, that number dropped to 59%.

The lack of concern among some did not stem from the belief that they would not get sick, the survey showed. Nearly 90% of respondents said they think they are somewhat or very likely to get sick from the new coronavirus.

Almost all respondents said that they washed their hands more frequently (98%) and avoided large gatherings (97%).

More than a third of respondents said they are storing food, and exactly half of respondents said they had had a combination of symptoms indicative of generalized anxiety in the past two weeks.

"This survey shows what we already knew, that the people of Colorado are strong, and we are all in this together," Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a press release. "We are relieved to see that so many people are doing their part to stop the spread of this deadly virus." If we continue like this, we will protect our health care system from the overload of critical cases and countless lives will be saved. "

Some of the other highlights of the survey include:

75% of respondents would try to get tested if they were exposed or had symptoms

40% of respondents part-time, full-time or self-employed said they had no access to paid vacations if they were unable to work due to the virus.

11% of respondents have reduced their hours, 9% have temporarily lost their jobs, and 1% have permanently lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The survey was conducted by going to the CDPHE website, which, according to state health authorities, could have been a more likely sign of concern about the new coronavirus. The link was widely shared after the survey was released, authorities said, "so that the bias has been reduced."

Health officials also noted that Hispanic and black or African American participants were underrepresented in the survey.

The full results of the survey can be found here.