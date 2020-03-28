The San Francisco 49ers made a mistake by letting Emmanuel Sanders go, says Rob Ryan | NFL news

"If any of the brass 49ers saw that face and saw that determination about that boy, they would be the dumbest people to let him go."





He is third and 10 with 1:40 of the fourth quarter remaining with the San Francisco 49ers 24-20 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Emmanuel Sanders makes a move to cut inside on a deep route hoping for what might be a game-winning throw-and-catch touchdown, only to see Jimmy Garoppolo's pass dyingly dodge his outstretched arms.

If that play had been completed, as it probably should have been, Sanders could have been preparing for another year in San Francisco. Instead, he's gearing up to help the New Orleans Saints in their quest for a championship after they are allowed to hit free agency this offseason.

Two-time Super Bowl winner Rob Ryan believes the 49ers made a mistake by not bringing back the 33-year-old, who arrived from the Denver Broncos in October in exchange for a third and fourth draft pick. round in 2020.

"He's a really talented guy," said Ryan, speaking on Inside the Huddle. "When we were leaving the Super Bowl, what I saw was a player who was painfully hurt by losing that game."

"If someone from the 49ers team saw that face and saw that determination about that boy, they would be the dumbest people to let him go because that guy loved him more than any of his teammates and that's a third and fourth pick round for him.

"I think they made a terrible mistake there. I really do. They made a good decision by trading (DeForest) Buckner (with the Indianapolis Colts) for the first time and keeping (Arik) Armstead, but I think it's a terrible decision on their part." in a team that needs receivers. "

Sanders' departure contributed to an unpredictable opening to free agency, as the Houston Texans traded star catcher DeAndre Hopkins, the Los Angeles Rams released running back Todd Gurley, and the Carolina Panthers moved from quarterback Cam Newton.

The veteran, who won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos, had 36 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for the 49ers last season.

Ryan added: "He never dropped that ball in the end zone to win that Super Bowl for them, the quarterback never did. He opened up and could have been the hero again in the Super Bowl for the last pitch he ran. a perfect route in.

"I think that was one of the dumbest things, lately there have been some pretty dumb things (in free agency), but that was definitely in the top five, those guys who let Emmanuel Sanders go."

"He provides leadership, still opens up and gives them a real weapon, which they need as a receiver, not just tight end and running backs."

One man who can vouch not only for the talent but also for the work ethic the Saints will get is Jeff Reinebold, who was Sanders' catching coach at SMU.

"I know that hurt him deeply, you could see the pain and agony on his face," said Reinebold.

"Now he's in New Orleans, where he has a chance, they're out the window, and that's a football team good enough to be in the Super Bowl."

"I don't think he will chase him. I think it will be a motivation for him. I know how the boy works, I know how hard he is, how important it is for him not only to win but to be a great player."