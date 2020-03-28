The return of the NBA depends on four factors

Just over two weeks into the coronavirus hiatus and NBA minds are fidgeting.

Players whose bodies are conditioned to increase their performance at this time of year are in trouble. Coaches who would normally be looking for playoff opponents are left with an undefined gap. The media, generally in charge of discovering tie-break scenarios at this juncture of the season, are forced to speculate.

Will there be a second training camp? Will the Nuggets play their remaining 17 games on the regular season calendar? Will the playoffs be truncated? Are fans a part of the equation? Is there a date beyond which the NBA would not consider extending the season?

In an interview with ESPN, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked about the criteria for returning. In his response, he offered this carrot: "All suggestions are welcome."

* Flexes fingers *

To return, the NBA has to evaluate these four factors, in no particular order: time, risk, money, and championship window.

Many have speculated that Labor Day, September 7, would mark an absolute end date. Extending the season even further could prevent the start of the next season. That's a little over five months from now, a considerable amount of time depending on when the virus subsides. That is obviously unknowable. But before closing any plans, the NBA would need to know how much time it had to condense a training camp, a regular season, and a postseason.

For context, LeBron James speculated that he would need a minimum of 1½ weeks of training camp followed by 5-10 games in the regular season before the playoffs.

"You've been building six months of conditioning and conditioning …," James said on the Road Trippin podcast, noting that his internal clock is not used to unzipping in March.

With less time, would the league consider three or five game series in the postseason? With more time, could the league play the rest of its regular season?

That bleeds into the next component: risk. By suspending the league before any other sports organization in the US. In the USA, the NBA has already demonstrated its will to face the pandemic. Silver was unwilling to take more risks after Rudy Gobert's positive test. The same must be assumed when the league returns. It's doubtful that fans can see in person as that would expose them and the games to unnecessary threats.

Playing games without fans would be a middle ground. Also, it's safe to assume that the NBA will consider anything to mitigate risk for its own players. For that reason, would the league consider taking all eight playoff teams from each conference to a neutral city to minimize travel and exposure? Perhaps four regions for 16 teams would suffice.

In that regard, perhaps something similar could be done for a specified number of regular season games, where a group of teams could be isolated and still prepare for the playoffs.

Everything is on the table, according to the Silver directive, but the income will have a huge voice in what finally happens. Basketball fans were stripped of an NCAA tournament this season. Would a 30-team tournament, as proposed by Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, help satiate the owners? It is a complicated dance that Silver will try to perform in the coming months.

Finally, it is impossible not to take into account the opinions of the main candidates of the league, who have spent months consolidating the advantage of playing at home and building a team capable of lifting the Larry O & # 39; Brien trophy. James is 35 years old, and the Lakers have held the top spot for most of the season. Don't you deserve a chance to win your fourth ring? Doesn't Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee's one-year dominance guarantee the chance to win the first one? Silver knows that his players are fighting an impossible battle to win against time.

There's nothing we can do but speculate as the league discovers how to get back into action once again. All ideas are welcome.