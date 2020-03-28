The production of TLC & # 39; My 600lb Life & # 39; closes due to fears of COVID-19 – Deadline

TLC reality series My 600lb Life production has closed, though days after most other unscripted productions.

The Discovery-owned network said production of the series, which tracks obese people, will not continue until the Coronavirus pandemic ends.

The show, produced by Texas-based producer Megalomedia, has aired over 100 episodes in eight seasons since 2012. It examines the most extreme emotional and physical trips to life-saving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan, and its continued progress. incredible thereafter, living the lives they had hoped for.

THR reported that the show was still in production until March 26. This occurs since much of the country is following the rules of social distancing.

“The safety of our talent, teams and show employees is our top priority. Production in My 600 lb life It has stopped and will not resume until the crisis is resolved. It is our sincere wish that our talents, crews and their families are safe and healthy during this unprecedented time, "said a TLC spokesperson.