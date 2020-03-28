The pandemic shows that there is only one global reserve currency | Coronavirus pandemic

Rich nations have spent more than $ 9 trillion so far to address the economic consequences of COVID-19. And more spending is on the way as governments try to ensure that there is a functioning economy after the pandemic.

The damage caused is likely to overcome the financial crisis and even the Great Depression.

It is the worst economic crisis in the last 70 years.

Investors are now running towards safety. The 11-year bull run in the US stock markets. USA Is over. And there is a safe haven that everyone trusts and it is not gold. It's the dollar. Despite all the talk that the dollar would lose its reserve currency status, it turned out to be just that, he says.

Emerging markets have borne the brunt of the dollar rush. The Indonesian rupiah has lost almost 14 percent of its value since the beginning of the year. The Russian ruble and the Mexican peso have lost a fifth of their value.

The problem for emerging markets is that they may want to cut interest rates to stimulate coronavirus-affected economies, but that would further weaken their currencies. And interest payments on dollar-denominated debts have skyrocketed, unbalancing finances.

The pound sterling fell more than 10 percent, a level last seen in 1985. The UK's divorce from the European Union has broken the pound's resilience, which was considered tied to the fortune of the continent.

The best performing currency turns out to be the Argentine peso, the best performing in the sense that it has fallen less compared to other Latin American nations. The fact that you have introduced capital controls, limits on the money that flows from the country to deal with an economic crisis, has certainly helped.

The dollar has been the world's leading currency for more than a century. Today, more than 60 percent of all foreign bank reserves and 40 percent of all debts are held in US dollars.

Jameel Ahmad, global head of forex strategy and market research at FXTM, tells Al Jazeera: "The dollar is not just king. If this was a game of thrones, the dollar is on the dying throne, it has been dying throne for an extremely long time, he dominates the seven kingdoms below him and this has been something that has been at stake for almost a century since the war. "

He adds: "And we are still 20-30 years away from someone saying they could challenge the dollar."

What went wrong at Yes Bank of India?

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Indian financial institutions were causing concern due to their large debts.

Yes, the bank, India's fourth largest lender, was taken over by the government this month. That is the third rescue of this year.

Darren Aw, an Asian economist at Capital Economics, explains that Yes Bank has faced corporate governance problems, including risky lending practices that led to an accumulation of bad loans and a deterioration in the bank's position.

"The Indian banking sector has a lot of problems and I don't think a problem like this is easily eliminated," says Aw.

How will the pandemic change the travel industry?

The travel and tourism industry accounted for more than 10 percent of the world economy in 2018, creating 319 million jobs worldwide.

The industry was the first to face the worst part of the pandemic as travelers canceled their reservations. The aviation industry is expected to lose more than $ 250 billion in revenue this year, as airlines are forced to land planes.

Avi Meir, executive director of travel management company TravelPerk, said many players in the airline industry "are considering a complete cancellation of most routes now."

Meir adds that many companies and suppliers have to change their business model or rely on a bailout.

Source: Al Jazeera News