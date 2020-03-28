The National Guard prepares the Santa Clara Convention Center as a COVID-19 Treatment Center – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLbd9e8519f392875ac7f1df0cfa8e16e611% %MINIFYHTMLbd9e8519f392875ac7f1df0cfa8e16e612%

SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) – With the help of the National Guard Reserves, the Santa Clara Convention Center is being transformed into a makeshift hospital for an expected increase in patients with COVID-19.

250 hospital cribs were installed inside the main hall of the convention center as part of the Santa Clara County emergency plan to handle the crisis.

%MINIFYHTMLbd9e8519f392875ac7f1df0cfa8e16e613% %MINIFYHTMLbd9e8519f392875ac7f1df0cfa8e16e614%

The Santa Clara County Health Department announced 32 new new coronavirus cases on Friday, along with a new COVID-19-related death, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 20.

%MINIFYHTMLbd9e8519f392875ac7f1df0cfa8e16e615% %MINIFYHTMLbd9e8519f392875ac7f1df0cfa8e16e616%

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"We will separate men and women, adults only," said Jennifer Tong, Santa Clara County Hospital Surge Planner who works with the Office of Emergency Services and the 146th wing of the California Air National Guard airlift outside of the Channel Islands.

They are setting up what is basically a MASH type unit for less severe and recovering coronavirus patients who may be homeless or have no safe place to stay until they get better.

"The mission of this medical station is to help ensure that our hospitals have the capacity to care for the sickest patients," said Tong.

Leading medical centers have been preparing for weeks to handle their own expected increase in the most critical cases with specialized equipment such as ventilators.

This unit will not have that acute level of attention.

"Patients who are well enough to leave the hospital but do not have a safe place to go may come

here for continued care, "said Tong.

The unit will have a volunteer corps of doctors, nurses, and paramedics, as well as social and mental health workers.

Coming patients are likely to settle for a long stay.

"Patients who tested positive for COVID-19 should be isolated, so we hope that patients

being here for two or sometimes three weeks, "said Tong.

The hospital was established in approximately 12 hours and will be one of eight organized sites throughout California.