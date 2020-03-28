The Massachusetts Supreme Court reinstates the rape charges against the former Milton Academy t

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts' highest court has reinstated some child rape charges against a former theater teacher at a prestigious private school.

Former Milton Academy teacher Reynold Buono pleaded not guilty in June 2018 to three counts of rape of a child and three counts of forced rape of a child involving a student. The allegations date back to the early 1980s. Buono, now in his 70s, was fired in 1987 and moved to Thailand.

A Superior Court judge dismissed the charges in January 2019 and said prosecutors failed to meet the required evidentiary threshold for cases that exceed the statute of limitations of 27 years.

The Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday reinstated two counts of forced rape of a child and two counts of rape of a child.

"We conclude that the Commonwealth presented adequate corroborative evidence to meet the probable cause of the grand jury to impeach the rule," the court wrote.

Messages were left with Buono's attorney, Inga Bernstein.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey welcomed the ruling in a statement and said his office will now bring the case to trial "to seek justice for its alleged victim."

The alleged victim of Buono, now a 53-year-old Portsmouth, New Hampshire resident, told The Patriot Ledger that he was satisfied with the decision.