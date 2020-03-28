The lost month: how a test failure blinded the US USA To Covid-19

%MINIFYHTMLaf632f62a170e5a8edaa9a2784d9dda311% %MINIFYHTMLaf632f62a170e5a8edaa9a2784d9dda312%

Lack of trust

Alex Azar had sounded confident in late January. At a press conference at the outsized H.H.S. Based in Washington, he said he had the government's response to the new coronavirus under control, pointing to high-ranking jobs he had held in the department during the 2003 SARS outbreak and other infectious threats.

"I know this playbook well," he told reporters.

A Yale-trained attorney who was once the lead attorney in the health department, Mr. Azar had spent a decade as a top executive at Eli Lilly, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. But it caught Mr. Trump's attention in part because of other credentials: After law school, Mr. Azar served as secretary to some of the nation's most conservative judges, including Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. And for two years, he worked as a deputy for Ken Starr on the Clinton Whitewater investigation.

As Trump's second secretary of health, confirmed in early 2018, Azar has been quick to congratulate the president and focus on the issues that interest him: lowering drug prices and fighting opioid addiction. On February 6, even when W.H.O. announced that there were more than 28,000 coronavirus cases worldwide: Mr. Azar was in the second row in the East Room of the White House, demonstrating his loyalty to the President when Trump claimed vindication of his impeachment on the day earlier and lashed out at the "evil,quot; lawmakers and the "top scum,quot; of the FBI.

As public attention to the virus threat intensified in January and February, Mr. Azar became increasingly frustrated by the harsh spotlights on his department and the agency leaders who informed him, according to people familiar with the virus response within agencies.

Described as a thorny boss by some administration officials, Mr. Azar has had a long history enmity with Seema Verma, the head of Medicare and Medicaid, who recently became a regular presence at Trump's televised briefings on the pandemic. Mr. Azar did not include Dr. Hahn in the virus task force that he chaired, although some of the F.D.A. the commissioner's aides participated in H.H.S. meetings on the subject.

And tensions grew between the secretary and Dr. Redfield as the evidence problem persisted. Mr. Azar and Dr. Redfield have been on the phone up to half a dozen times a day. But throughout February, like the C.D.C. The test failed, Mr. Azar was convinced that Dr. Redfield's agency was providing him with inaccurate information about the tests that the secretary publicly repeated, according to several administration officials.

On one occasion, Mr. Azar appeared on Sunday morning in news programs and said that more than 3,600 people had been screened for the virus. In fact, the actual number was much lower because many patients were evaluated multiple times, an error than the C.D.C. had to correct in the testimony of Congress that week. A health department official said Mr. Azar repeatedly made sure that the C.D.C. It would be widely available within a week or 10 days, only to be given the same promise a week later.