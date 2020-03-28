The lost month: how a test failure blinded the US USA A COVID-19

WASHINGTON – At first, the dozen federal officials charged with defending the United States against the coronavirus gathered day after day in the Situation Room of the White House, consumed by the crises. They grappled with how to evacuate the US consulate. USA In Wuhan, China, ban Chinese travelers and extract Americans from the Diamond Princess and other cruise ships.

Members of the coronavirus task force generally spent just five or 10 minutes, often at the end of contentious meetings, to discuss the evidence, several participants recalled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, their leaders assured others, had developed a diagnostic model that would be quickly implemented as a first step.

But as China's deadly virus spread fiercely in the United States. USA Between late January and early March, large-scale tests of people who could have been infected were not conducted, due to technical flaws, regulatory hurdles, routine trade bureaucracies, and lack of leadership at multiple levels, according to interviews with more than 50 officials. and former public health officials, administration officials, senior scientists, and business executives.

The result was a lost month, when the world's richest country, armed with some of the most highly trained scientists and infectious disease specialists, wasted its best chance to contain the spread of the virus. Instead, Americans were largely blind to the scale of an impending public health catastrophe.

The absence of a robust evaluation until it was "too late,quot; revealed flaws across the government, said Dr. Thomas Frieden, former director of the CDC. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins, said the Trump administration had "incredibly limited,quot; views on the potential impact of the pathogen. Dr. Margaret Hamburg, a former commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration, said the lapse allowed for "exponential growth in cases."

And Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a leading government scientist involved in fighting the virus, told members of Congress that the early inability to perform the test was "a failure,quot; of the administration's response to a pandemic deadly and global. "Why," he asked later in a magazine interview, "weren't we able to mobilize on a broader scale?"

Across the government, they said, three agencies responsible for detecting and fighting threats like the coronavirus could not prepare quickly enough. Even when scientists looked at China and issued alarms, none of the agency heads conveyed the urgency necessary to stimulate an unfettered defense.

Dr. Robert R. Redfield, 68, a former military medic and leading AIDS researcher who heads the CDC, trusted his veteran scientists to create the world's most accurate test for coronavirus and share it with state laboratories. When test failures became apparent in February, it promised a quick fix, though it took weeks to come up with a solution.

The CDC also strictly restricted who could be tested and was slow to perform "community-based surveillance," a standard screening practice to detect the extent of the virus. If the United States could have tracked its first movements and identified hidden hot spots, local quarantines could have limited the disease.

Dr. Stephen Hahn, 60, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, enforced regulations that, paradoxically, made it more difficult for hospitals, private clinics, and businesses to implement diagnostic tests in an emergency. Other countries that had mobilized businesses were evaluating tens of thousands daily, compared to less than 100 on average in the United States, frustrating desperate local health officials, lawmakers, and Americans.

Alex Azar, who headed the Department of Health and Human Services, oversaw the other two agencies and coordinated the government's public health response to the pandemic. While he became frustrated as public criticism of the testing problems intensified, he was unable to pressure any agency to accelerate or change course.

Azar, 52, who chaired the coronavirus task force until the end of February, when Vice President Mike Pence took over, had disagreed for months with the White House about other matters. The task force's primary liaison with the president was Mick Mulvaney, the White House's acting chief of staff, who was ousted by President Donald Trump. Without high-level interest, or demands for action, the evidence problem worsened.

At the beginning of that crucial lost month, when his government could have met, the president was distracted by the accusation and despised the threat to the nation's public health or economy. At the end of the month, Trump stated that the virus was about to dissipate in the United States and said: "It will disappear. One day, it is like a miracle, it will disappear."

In early March, after federal officials finally announced changes to allow for more extensive testing, it was too late to escape serious harm.

Now, USA USA It has more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus, most of the countries in the world. However, even with the increase in deaths, the closing of cities, the deterioration of the economy, and the change in daily life, many Americans who suffer from symptoms of COVID-19 still cannot be tested.

In a statement, Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said, "Any suggestion that President Trump did not take the COVID-19 threat seriously or that the United States was not prepared is false." He added that under Trump's leadership, the administration had "expanded testing capabilities."

Dr. Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to the World Health Organization, led a team of experts to China last month to investigate the mysterious new virus. The tests, he said, were "absolutely vital,quot; in understanding how to beat a disease, what sets it apart from others, the spectrum of the disease and, most importantly, its path through populations.

"You want to know if you have it or not," said Aylward. “You want to know if the people around you have it. Why do you know what? Then you could stop it.

"You can't stop it," he warned, "if you can't see it."

A surprising setback

The first time Redfield learned of the severity of the virus from her Chinese counterparts was around New Year's Day, when she was on vacation with her family. He spent so much time on the phone that they hardly saw him. And what he heard shook him; In a grim conversation about the virus days later, George F. Gao, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, burst into tears.

Redfield, a long-time AIDS researcher, had never led a government agency before his appointment to head the CDC in 2018. Until then, his top priorities had been fighting the opioid epidemic and the spread of HIV.

At first, Redfield's agency moved quickly.

On January 7, the CDC created an "incident management system,quot; for the coronavirus and advised travelers to Wuhan to take precautions. By January 20, just two weeks after Chinese scientists shared the virus' genetic sequence, CDC had developed its own test, as usual, and deployed it to detect the country's first case of coronavirus.

"That is our main mission," Redfield said later in an interview, "to see this."

To identify the virus, the CDC test used three small genetic sequences to match portions of the genome of a virus drawn from a swab. A test developed by Germany that WHO was distributing to other countries used only two, potentially making it less accurate.

But soon after the FDA authorized CDC to share its test kits with state health department laboratories, some discovered a problem. The third sequence, or "probe,quot;, gave inconclusive results. While CDC explored the cause (contamination or a design problem), they told state labs to stop testing.

The surprising setback halted CDC's efforts to trace the virus when it mattered most. In mid-February, the nation was testing only about 100 people per day, according to the CDC website.

"If we had done more testing from the beginning and detected cases earlier," said Johns Hopkins' Nuzzo, "we would be in a very different place."

The consequences were clear in late February. For the first time, someone with no known exposure to the virus or a travel history tested positive in the Seattle area, where the first US case was detected. USA More than a month ago. The virus had probably been spreading there and elsewhere for weeks, the researchers concluded. Without a more complete picture of who had been infected, public health workers couldn't do a "contact trace," finding all those with whom someone contagious had interacted, and then quarantined them to stop the transmission.

CDC had little thought of adopting the test used by WHO. The CDC test was working in its own laboratory, still processing samples from the states, which gave agency officials confidence. Dr. Anne Schuchat, the agency's assistant principal director, would later say that the CDC did not think, "We needed someone else's proof."

Barriers to testing

Hahn's first day as an FDA commissioner came just six weeks before Azar declared a public health emergency on January 31. A radiologist and research oncologist who helped turn MD Anderson in Houston, one of the nation's leading cancer centers, Hahn had come to Washington to oversee an expanding federal agency that regulates everything from life-saving therapies to food for dogs.

But overnight, his mission, managing 15,000 employees in a culture defined by precision and caution, was affected. A pathogen that Trump would later call the "invisible enemy,quot; was rushing toward the United States. It would fall into the hands of newcomer Hahn to help build a huge national testing capacity in academic and private laboratories.

Instead, under his leadership, the FDA became a major obstacle, according to current and former officials, as well as researchers and doctors in laboratories across the country.

Although researchers across the country quickly began creating tests that could diagnose COVID-19, many said they were hampered by the FDA approval process. The new tests were not used in laboratories across the country.

Lack of trust

Azar had sounded confident in late January. At a press conference at the massive HHS headquarters in Washington, he said he had the government's response to the new coronavirus under control, pointing to the high-ranking jobs he had held in the department during the 2003 SARS outbreak and other infectious threats. .

"I know this playbook well," he told reporters.

As public attention to the virus threat intensified in January and February, Azar became increasingly frustrated by harsh outbreaks about his department and the agency leaders who briefed him, according to people familiar with the virus response. within agencies.

By February 26, Fauci was concerned that stalled testing had become an urgent problem that needed to be addressed. He called Brian Harrison, Azar's chief of staff, and asked him to assemble the group of officials who oversee the detection efforts.

At around noon on February 27, Hahn, Redfield and top advisers to the FDA and HHS called a conference call. Harrison started with an ultimatum: No one leaves until we resolve the delay in testing. We have no answers and we need them, recalled a senior administration official who said so. Do it.

At the end of the day, the group agreed that the FDA should loosen regulations so that hospitals and independent laboratories can quickly move forward with their own tests.

Tacit recognition

Past presidents have moved quickly to confront disease threats from within the White House by installing a "tsar,quot; to manage the effort.

But in the face of the coronavirus, Trump decided not to let the White House lead the planning until nearly two months after it began. Obama's global health office had been dismantled a year earlier. And until Pence took over, the task force lacked a single White House official with the power to compel action.

Since then, testing has increased rapidly, with nearly 100 laboratories in hospitals and elsewhere. On Friday, healthcare giant Abbott said it had received emergency approval for a portable test that could detect the virus in five minutes.

Public health experts reacted positively to the increased capacity. But having the ability to diagnose the disease three months after China first revealed it does not help explain why the United States was unable to do so earlier, when it could have helped reduce the number of pandemic victims.

"Evidence is the rift that separated the rest of the answer, when it should have put it all together," said Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, medical director of the Special Unit for Pathogens at Boston University School of Medicine.

"It seeps into every other aspect of our response, it touches us all," he said. "The delay in testing has impacted the response across the board."

