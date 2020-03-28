The little heiress daughter of Tiny Harris and T.I. Harris enjoys a massage for his birthday and sings like there is no tomorrow – check out these sweet clips

Tiny Harris and T.I. We have been celebrating these days at home, and there is probably more to come. Her amazing daughter, Heiress Harris, celebrated her birthday, and Tiny shared two new clips on her social media account.

In one of them, Heiress is singing on stage, and the other shows the girl receiving a sweet message. Take a look at the posts below.

‘Thank you to everyone who was able to help her make her day special. Showing chef chef_x since it is not in the video. From JoJo to @thatgirllaylay thanks for appearing on the birthday girl! # HeiressTurns4 👑💜🙌🏽🎉🎊 ’Tiny captioned her post that includes two clips.

Tamar Braxton jumped into the comment section and said, "My other twin loves that song."

Someone else posted this: ‘Happy birthday to this beautiful baby! She has a special aura. "

One commenter said, 'Happy birthday, HEIRESS, we hated that we couldn't be there to celebrate it', and a fan said, 'But he can actually sing though you can hear it in his voice. I Stan.

Another follower said: Mira Look how spoiled! It wasn't a massage on her fourth birthday! "And a fan also praised the young star:" The girl is so smart and adorable. Greater personality. "

Someone else said, "The Crown Princess looks absolutely pretty, and I hope she enjoyed her birthday too young," and a follower posted this: "How does she get that," we can't not be essential here. Enjoy the heiress. "

One follower wrote, "The Crown Princess looks absolutely pretty, and I hope she enjoyed her very young birthday," and someone else said, "Give me her life! Happy birthday girl, you're so full of sperm! ❤️’

Tip also shared a video with his baby having fun around the house these days and left fans in awe.



