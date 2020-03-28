The launch of Apple's iPhone 12 could be delayed by the impact of the coronavirus on the economy – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLb74b3f5f7363159258088df2a2a4683311% %MINIFYHTMLb74b3f5f7363159258088df2a2a4683312%

The impact of the coronavirus on world economies may force Apple to delay the launch of the iPhone 12.

Although iPhone production may be on track, Apple executives are concerned that demand for a new iPhone will be incredibly low in September.

As a result, some Apple vendors are lowering their production targets for iPhone 12 components.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The economic consequences of the coronavirus may compel Apple to delay the launch of the iPhone 12, Reuters reports. Despite the fact that Apple's supply chain is reportedly on its way to recovery before the mass production of the iPhone 12 begins, there is concern among Apple executives that demand for the device will be remarkably low. And with good reason, the economy in the United States, and in many countries around the world, has stagnated due to the coronavirus. Millions of people have been trapped in their homes for weeks, unemployment is at its highest point, and non-core businesses will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

In turn, today's consumers have far less disposable income than they did a month ago. Furthermore, there is no indication that the impact of the coronavirus will soon disappear. A recent report suggests that New York City, for example, may still be weeks away from peaking in coronavirus cases. Consequently, there is a good chance that the iPhone 12 will hit stores when most of the world is concerned about much more pressing issues.

%MINIFYHTMLb74b3f5f7363159258088df2a2a4683313% %MINIFYHTMLb74b3f5f7363159258088df2a2a4683314%

"Nobody talks about labor or material shortages (in China) anymore," said one person involved in Apple's supply chain. Reuters. "Now everyone is looking at whether demand from the US and Europe could be sustained." The focus now is consumer demand in the United States and Europe. "

%MINIFYHTMLb74b3f5f7363159258088df2a2a4683315% %MINIFYHTMLb74b3f5f7363159258088df2a2a4683316%

This report coincides with a previous story that claims Apple executives are concerned that the response to the iPhone 12, even if production is proceeding as planned, will be lukewarm at best.

Putting demand aside, there's also a chance that the coronavirus crash could hamper Apple's efforts to fully complete the necessary engineering tests.

A recent report from Nikkei Explain:

Engineering development of the iPhone 5G has also been affected by travel restrictions introduced in the US. The US, China and other places to fight the coronavirus, two people with knowledge of Apple's calendar said. The company was supposed to work with vendors to develop a more concrete prototype for the new phones from early March, but it had to delay such a close collaboration, which requires hands-on testing, until the end of the month, before postponing it again due to worsening pandemic in the United States, they said.

As a result, we've seen some reports that Apple may delay iPhone 12 launch until November.

Meanwhile, some of Apple's key suppliers plan to cut production targets for iPhone 12 components in anticipation of a sharp drop in demand.

According to a person familiar with the matter, one of Apple's leading display providers is preparing for a similar level of contraction. The company had anticipated shipping 70 million iPhone screens this year, but is now considering reducing that target by more than 17% to 58 million units.

The entire situation remains fluid as it is not known how long the coronavirus will keep world economies stagnant. However, Apple will eventually reach a point where it will simply have to make an executive decision on when to launch the iPhone 12. With the initial launch window slated for September, and with mass production unscheduled to begin for a while, Apple has a few weeks to assess the situation and play things by ear. But once we get to mid-May, a decision will have to be made in one direction or another.

Image Source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock