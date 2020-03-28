The Kenyan police are under fire by & # 39; excessive force & # 39; when the curfew begins | News

Human rights groups have condemned "unnecessary and excessive use of force,quot; by Kenya police when the country imposed a curfew from dusk to dawn amid efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

On Friday, police fired tear gas into a crowd of ferries in the port city of Mombasa before the 7 p.m. curfew took effect. at 5 a.m., 20 human rights groups, including Amnesty International, said in a statement. statement on Saturday.

This forced hundreds of people to touch their faces as they vomited, spat and dried their tears, increasing the chance of the virus spreading, the statement added.

Some health workers even They reported being intimidated by police officers when trying to provide services after the curfew, according to rights groups.

Elsewhere, officers were captured on mobile phone images, beating people with batons, causing an uproar in the country.

"We continue to receive testimonies from victims, eyewitnesses and videos that show the police cheerfully assaulting members of the public in other parts of the country," rights groups said.

Kenya's Interior Ministry responded to criticism in a statement on Saturday saying the curfew "is intended to protect against an apparent threat to public health. Breaking it is not only irresponsible but also puts others in danger."

Guidelines issued to security forces on the curfew say the police can use "proportional force where non-violent means are inadequate to achieve the curfew's objectives."

The government has not said how many people have been arrested. Because the courts are also affected by virus prevention measures, all less serious cases will now be dealt with at police stations, the government said.

This means that anyone detained for violating the curfew faces time in crowded cells.

Kenya has so far confirmed 38 cases of the new coronavirus, which causes a highly infectious respiratory disease called COVID-19. The country has taken a number of measures to stop its spread, including closing the borders and banning most air travel.

The Kenya Law Society will go to court to challenge the curfew on the grounds that it is "unconstitutional,quot; and has been abused by the police, President Nelson Havi said in a statement.

The penalty for breaking the curfew is not corporal punishment, he added.

"It is clear that COVID-19 will be spread more by police actions than by those who claim to have violated the curfew," Havi said.

Additional report by Pauline Mpungu in Nairobi