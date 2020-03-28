The games may be fake, but Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell are really calling for action.

Jayson Tatum scored 28 points, including a baseline jumper late in the fourth quarter, and the Celtics prevailed for the sixth time in eight games Thursday night with a 110-107 road win over the Memphis Grizzles in a satisfactory suspended disbelief. .

%MINIFYHTMLe3b8291478259793818f7a6bddb798e411% %MINIFYHTMLe3b8291478259793818f7a6bddb798e412%

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 21 points.

Alright, so this is not really an NBA game story. And Tatum's belated heroism and Morant's quest to stop pelicans Zion Williamson for NBA Rookie of the Year honors were not what one would call real.

But you probably knew that. The real NBA, like almost everything that is not essential in our daily lives, is on hold indefinitely as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads throughout our country.

Any real NBA news right now, like news from ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke on Thursday that he tested positive for the virus, has to do with matters far more important than the outcome of basketball games.

But as we work from home and diligently practice social distancing, sports, real, live, and suspense sports are lost. They may not seem important right now, because they are not, but there is a gap, and a fan can only watch so many classic games before wishing for reality.

So, about the Celtics-Grizzlies showdown Thursday night, no, of course, it wasn't real. What it was, was a welcome simulation, with a live online radio broadcast that sounded remarkably similar to the real, almost cathartic, voice of play-by-play Sean Grande and color analyst Cedric Maxwell at the call.

It was the brainchild of the CLNS Media Network, which is becoming increasingly prominent in the Boston market. In trying to bridge that sports vacuum, CLNS has decided to stream simulations of each postponed Celtics game on the night they were originally scheduled, until the playoffs. It also has a halftime show; Former Celtic Kendrick Perkins was a satellite guest on Friday.

Game-by-game play of the games airs on the CLNS live streaming service (CLSNMedia.com/StreamLive) and is released as a podcast the next day.

"A lot of sports networks are looking to fill that gap, and they spend a lot of time on classic games, which are great of course, but I think mostly fans at the moment are desperate for real action in the game and to see this season play. " & # 39; & # 39 ;, said John Zannis, co-owner of CLNS Media, senior vice president and chief content officer. "This simulation is as close as possible. It sounds and feels real. "

It does so, mainly thanks to the presence and effort of Grande and Maxwell (who also has a popular podcast on the CLNS network). The Celtics' longstanding radio broadcast tandem is on board to call the remaining games, which are simulated on the website nbagamesim.com. CLNS actually plans to simulate the entire NBA season on that site, while updating the standings and statistics on its own website, CLNSmedia.com.

In Thursday's game / sim, Grande and Maxwell made it sound incredibly real, even with a crowd noise that sounds more false than the Indianapolis Colts used to be accused of entering the old RCA Dome. When Carsen Edwards logged into the game in the second quarter and hit a simulated triple, Maxwell showed the same authentic enthusiasm that makes him nice on the radio: "Every time you go into a game, boy, take a dip, take a dip !

"These guys (Grande and Maxwell) are not looking at anything," said Zannis. “We simulate the plays, we choose places where the action is lively, we creatively draw some scenarios to add a little color, and the rest is the magic of Grande and Max, who call it blind. It is amazing how talented they are. You would never know that they are not calling a real game. "

It is not an easy task; Grande said that he and Maxwell have to improvise a simple detail provided by the simulator.

"With the score and the frame, I get one line per play." Tatum makes a 2-point shot, "and I have to make up the rest," Grande said. "It's really challenging, because instead of telling a story in real time, you're also writing most of it."

Grande said she believes it will be even smoother after a couple more streams (Game 2 was Friday against the Rockets). And it's something, he says, that might cheer fans up a bit right now, even if these Tatum game winners and Kemba Walker cuts on the hoop are just a substitute for the real thing.

"I think it has potential," said Grande. “For me, the main reason (to do it) was because we received so much response on social media from fans that they just wanted to hear our voices and feel a certain normality. It seemed like a fun way to do it. "