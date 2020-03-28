Texas Police Officers Deliver Free Meals to Truck Drivers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers in Texas are paying it to help others who are also helping to fight the coronavirus.

Lubbock officers went to a local travel center to help pass free meals to truckers. Police said 50 residents were donated by resident Heather Howell to the drivers.

"(Cpl. Paine) spoke to several drivers about their long days and nights as they work tirelessly to provide food and supplies for the nation," police said on Facebook.

Companies have been working to keep food and supplies on their shelves as people seek to stock up because they are forced to stay in their homes.

This good deed at Lubbock is just another example of people helping others through this difficult time.

"We want to take this moment to thank not only the doctors, nurses, supermarket workers, and first aid personnel, but also those whose work is done behind the scenes to keep our country running." the police said.