Tessa Thompson signs with WME – Deadline

‘Thor’, Man in Black: International Y Westworld mTar Thompson has signed with WME for representation.

Thomson plays Charlotte Hale in Westworld, now in his third season on HBO. On television, she is also known for her previous roles as Jackie Cook in Veronica Mars and like Sara Freeman on BBC America & # 39; s Copper.

Thompson's groundbreaking role came in the 2009 indie by Tina Mabry Damn mississippi. She went on to co-star as civil rights activist Diane Nash in Selma portrayed Erica in Creed and its sequel Creed II and played the role of Valkyrie in the Marvel movies Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers Endgame. She is ready to repeat her role in Thor: love and thunder, established for launch in 2021.

Thomson portrayed the female lead alongside Chris Hemsworth in Men in Black: International and recently voiced Lady on Disney + The Lady and the Tramp. She stars and executive producer Sylvie's love the romantic drama written and directed by Eugene Ashe, who played in the US Dramatic Competition. USA at the recent Sundance Film Festival. Thompson had been led to stardom by her previous agency, Greene & Associates. She continues to be managed by Mosaic.