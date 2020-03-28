Tesla is reducing its workforce at the Nevada Gigafactory due to coronavirus

A week after Tesla said it would maintain "normal,quot; operations at Gigafactory in Nevada, the company now plans to reduce the workforce there by "more than 75 percent,quot; as the state takes refuge to combat the new coronavirus. Panasonic, which helps manufacture Tesla batteries in a section of the Gigafactory, suspended operations there last week. Legacy automakers have also halted manufacturing operations in the United States amid the pandemic.

Tesla has already paused some nonessential factory operations and is encouraging employees to work from home if possible, which has "significantly,quot; reduced the number of people who report to work every day, according to an email obtained. for him Reno Gazette-Journal. The company expects to cut core "supply chain,quot; work by next week, as well as features like security, facility maintenance, limited critical production and IT support.

It is not clear if workers are paid while on vacation

It is unclear whether Gigafactory workers told to stay home are offered paid leave or not. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. The company is paying hourly employees at its other factories during similar shutdowns, although it also recently made its first pandemic-induced workforce outage in Norway.

According to the email, Tesla is taking a number of steps to reduce the chance of spreading the new coronavirus among employees who will continue to work. The company will close some entrances and perform temperature controls on the entrances that remain open. Hand sanitizer will be required at the entrance. Workers must remain six feet away, even in the cafeteria, where the company will only have one chair per table. Workstations will also be disinfected twice per shift.

On Thursday, Tesla confirmed that two office employees had tested positive for COVID-19, but did not specify where those workers were located. The company said in an internal email that employees "had been working from home for almost two weeks,quot; before testing positive for COVID-19.

The news of the partial closure of the Gigafactory was first announced by local county manager Austin Osborne in a post on the local government website Thursday night.

"Our companies at TRIC [the industrial park where Tesla operates] are taking the COVID-19 issue seriously and are regularly informing us of the steps they are taking to comply with established guidelines while maintaining essential operations," Osborne wrote. "Verifying employee temperatures, creating central access, allowing remote work, keeping distance from the workstation and whatnot." Osborne declined to offer more information in a follow-up email.

Tesla announced on March 19 that it would close its electric car factory in California and its solar panel factory in New York. The shutdown in California came nearly a week after local authorities implemented a shelter-in-place order that forced non-essential businesses to close. Tesla also briefly closed its new Gigafactory in China earlier this year, although production there is back in operation.