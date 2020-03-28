Terry Tausch, Texas All-American and NFL Vet, Dies at 61 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW / AP) – Terry Tausch, an American offensive lineman in Texas and an eight-year NFL veteran, died. He was 61 years old.

The Longhorns announced that Tausch passed away via Twitter Wednesday night at his Plano home.

"We lost a great Longhorn with the passing of Terry Tausch, a four-year-old letter player (1978-81), first-team consensus All-American, 2001 Super Bowl Champion and member of the Texas Hall of Honor. Sending our condolences to his family, friends and the Longhorn Nation "

Her older brother Gary Tausch told the San Antonio television station KENS that the death was "sudden." He did not cite a cause.

Tausch played seven seasons as a guard for the Minnesota Vikings after being selected in the second round in 1982. He won a Super Bowl in his final year in the league with the San Francisco 49ers.