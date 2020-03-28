Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra tweaks the logo in solidarity with the fight against COVID-19 – Latest news

New Delhi, March 28 () Leading IT service provider Tech Mahindra has temporarily modified its brand logo to show solidarity with the fight against COVID-19 that has claimed thousands of lives worldwide. The modified logo shows the "e,quot; on Tech Mahindra framed inside a house for the next few weeks, and shows how the company's more than 1.3 lakh associates have adapted to the crisis, it said in a statement Saturday.

These employees are working to keep critical systems in place for global clients, including governments, public sector institutions, healthcare institutions and leading service companies, he added.

CP Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, said the company's focus continues to be on ensuring the safety and well-being of associates, partners and customers, while continuing to maintain critical systems for global customers.

Tech Mahindra said it has taken all necessary preventive measures to ensure the well-being and well-being of its associates.