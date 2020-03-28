Team USA weighs alternatives from the list in the event of the spring Olympics | NBA News

USA Basketball is weighing alternative roster options in the event of a potential conflict between the Tokyo Olympics and the NBA season.

If the postponed Games carry over from a start of July 2020 to March or April 2021, NBA players would not be eligible to participate. The NBA regular season generally ends in mid-April, when the playoffs begin.

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo, who is committed to the organization until 2021 along with head coach Gregg Popovich, said no action should be taken until a date for the Olympics is known.

"We will follow the leader. We have to wait to see how everything is presented and we will make the adjustment," said Colangelo. "Our players are NBA players first, let's be honest."

If the Olympics go back one calendar year to July 2021, many NBA players would be available. If the events are held in March or April, the availability of fans – college basketball players – would be on a case-by-case basis.

Commissioner Adam Silver said the NBA's 2020-21 schedule could still be radically adjusted depending on how the current season ends, paused since March 12.

Silver said the teams were asked to confirm the availability of their home stadiums through August. If the current season ends in August, the next season may not start until winter instead of the typical beginning of October.

"Changing the window for the NBA is easier said than done. There are a lot of logistics and contracts to deal with," said Colangelo. "The same for the Olympics. You have to assume that it will be on the same dates."

