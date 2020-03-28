Tamron Hall has the most handsome co-host of all time, and these videos prove it.

Like millions of people trapped in her home, Tamron Hall relaxes in her New York apartment with her family. Tamron has been forced to film daily episodes of her Instagram talk show to the delight of her fans.

Almost every day, Tamron has an extraordinary guest on her show: her adorable baby, Moses, who always gets attention.

Tamron also has her dog and bird on camera. Tamron thanked her fans for tuning in.

She wrote, "Thank you for joining us today at @tamronhallshow on Instagram Live. Tomorrow is the last day that Moses will be my cohost! See you all 1:30 am. Great news ahead. Thankful to keep our #tamfam community talking during this unimaginable time. "

She added: “See you all today for our live Instagram show at 1:30 PM / ET at @tamronhallshow. It will keep me away from @tiktok and doing this to my baby and my pets. Join us for the latest news and information and a little fun. All the things we bring @tamronhallshow! See you soon!"

One person replied, "Please (protected by email), apologize for the wacko of Moses. You are (protected by email) that I wear it at this age! You two are adorable doing the show together. Happy birthday sweet !

This sponsor revealed: “You and Moses made my day happy. I am so happy to see all of your hard work results. I've been following you since before you were on today's show.

This follower shared: "He is so adorable, and you are a beautiful mom, lots of love, enjoy your sweet boy ❤️Moses is the cutest. I have a ten month old girl, and she reminds me a lot of him 💕 Wow , watch Moses move, watch how you live Tamron, who I've been tuning in every day. I love your show.

Another social media user explained: “During this time, Moisés is what we all need, but Mom knows better. Goodbye Moses. He is very cute. It's fun to watch it grow. "

A fifth comment said: “Where do you live that allows a parrot and a goose? I lived in Manhattan, east 83º of a second. Yonkers, New York, and now in Westchester, Eastchester, New York, animals are not allowed. "

