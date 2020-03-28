Tamra Judge talks about her new life after RHOC

Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie, move out after their departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County. Tamra announced that she would be leaving the show in January, and has now revealed her upcoming plans after living her life in front of the Bravo cameras for 12 seasons.

"I'm always working on some kind of project. I have multiple types of income. I mean, I've done everything from selling my clothes on eBay to real estate and then the show, social media, Vena and CUT Fitness," said Judge Recently. Page six.

CUT Fitness is the Orange County gym owned by Tamra and Eddie, and Vena is Tamra's CBD product line. Tamra says she has more time now that she is no longer filming, but that she has many "familiar things,quot; from her ex-husband Simon Barney's Stage 3 throat cancer diagnosis.

Still, Judge knows that she needs to "make something else work," but she made an unexpected profit by selling her Orange County home after a buyer saw her on a visit to Bravo's home. The house was not on the market, but he received an offer that he could not refuse.

The 52-year-old man told Vicki Gunvalson about the Whoop It Up with Vicki podcast that she and Eddie will not stay in Orange County when they retire, and that they will likely move out of state. But that won't happen until her youngest daughter, Sophia, graduates from high school in three years. Tamra is not sure where she and Eddie will move.

Meanwhile, Tamra is working on a "special project,quot; with Gunvalson, and RHOC Executive producer Andy Cohen has confirmed that Judge will be making an appearance during season 15, but it is unclear how big his role will be.

Despite his desire to return full-time, Bravo only offered Judge a three-episode contract and apparently declined. Based on her social media activity, Judge (as well as Gunvalson) has had some sort of disagreement with Shannon Beador because he stopped following her on social media after making peace with Kelly Dodd.

The judge also revealed that he is doing well with the money after leaving. RHOC, unlike some of his former castmates.

"It's better than the opposite, where some of our cast members don't have a dime in the bank, they rent their houses, (they) don't have a career, and when the show ends, they're screwed," said Tamra Judge.



