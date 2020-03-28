Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso wants to offer refuge to fans of the storm during these difficult times

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso is now famous for his really helpful posts that he's been sharing online. He has focused on advising his fans and followers about finances during this global crisis.

"Protect yourself from the storm: While stocks are a great investment for almost anyone looking to build wealth in the long term, they are best suited for those who can handle the sometimes volatile ups and downs of the stock market," David began.

He went on and said: ‘Bonds, on the other hand, can often provide,quot; shelter from the storm "by providing more stable and predictable cash flows in the form of regular interest payments. A combination of stocks and bonds is usually the best way to diversify and protect your money. So, today we talk about this often misunderstood security … the Bonus! "

Someone exclaimed: Buen Good job, David! I remember the day I interviewed you at the office and started your career as a financial advisor. I am so proud of the amazing work you did and of all the people you have helped! "

A follower said: Gracias Thanks for doing this! I'm well versed in finance, but this … breaking it down like that, it's an art! Well done! & # 39;

One commenter posted: ‘What an educational show Bro, thanks for taking the time and sharing some insights from the BOND concept. Keep up the good work … I'll be monitoring your page for the next financial post. "

Someone else thanked David: ‘Thank you for this detailed information. From the moment I got my first job, my dad was very adamant about buying a treasury bond once a month as a way to save. He has been buying bonds for me since 1973. Do you ever stop earning interest? Or am I already a millionaire? "

A follower said: ‘Thanks for making these videos. My husband and I have been working together on our finances. This has been very useful. & # 39;

Do you find David's posts useful?



